Love Island Summer 2023: Everything You Need To Know

Grab your sunscreen and popcorn because another series of Love Island is almost underway! The beloved ITV2 reality dating series is getting ready to make a big return to screens this summer. The show will be entering its 10th series this year, so we are anticipating the best series so far with many twists and dramatic moments. The start date has also been officially revealed and it's starting sooner than you think!

If you're as excited as us for the reality show to return, here is everything you need to know, including the 2023 summer line-up, host, location and when it starts.

When does Love Island 2023’s summer series start?

Love Island 2023’s summer season will be kickstarting on Monday June 5 2023 at 9pm. The official online accounts for the show confirmed the news, writing, 'It's a date.'

Who are the contestants in Love Island 2023?

Age: 23

Occupation: Commercial real estate agent

Hails from: Dublin

Instagram handle: @catherine _ agbaje

Catherine describes herself as 'fun', 'flirty' and 'never boring'. Of what her fellow islanders can expect, she says, 'I'll be fierce, I'll be confident, I'll be funny, I'll be myself. You'll love me.'

Before admitting she often finds herself in 'situationships', Catherine admits, 'I've basically been single... forever. It's quite bad.'

Age: 24

Occupation: Business development executive

Hails from: Bedford

Instagram handle: @georgefensom

When it comes to his type on paper, George says he looks for a girl who's driven. 'I want them to be passionate about something, whether it's a job or enjoying trips to the zoo on Saturdays.'

He also describes himself as the first person to 'bring the vibe up'. He says, 'I'm always dancing, I'm always the one who wants to go out. My go-to dance move is what I call the Dad Dance.'

What has George apologised for?

George recently came under fire when some of unearthed tweets appeared to show him using derogatory and homophobic slurs. In an apology, he said the comments 'do not show the man I am today'.

He added, 'I can't remember off the top of my head exactly when [ those tweets ] were - 14 or 15 years old. Even so, we're talking near enough 10 years ago. So much learning gets done around these subjects, and as humans we're still continuing to learn.

'In regards to people saying I'm not right for the villa, all I would say is everyone's made mistakes and said things they regret. I'm owning that and admitting that that was the wrong thing to say. If I could turn back time, I wouldn't have said the things that I did.'

Age: 21

Occupation: Musical theatre performer and social media creator

Hails from: Doncaster

Instagram handle: @mollygracemarsh

With (to date) almost 44k followers to her name, Molly's job as an influencer has allowed her to brush shoulders with the Love Island world before.

She says, 'I've had some amazing opportunities to go on press trips and I've actually been out to the Love Island villas in Mallorca and South Africa.'

Who is Molly's mum, Janet Marsh?

Turns out Molly's mum has starred on Coronation Street, making three appearances on the cobbles over the years. The last time Janet cropped up was in 2009, playing at ITU nurse.

Her additional credentials include Where The Heart Is, Bodies, In The Dark and Love, Lies and Records.

Age: 24

Occupation: Semi-professional footballer

Hails from: Essex

Instagram handle: @tyriquehyde

Tyrique jokes that he is a player 'on and off' the the pitch but admits it can be vulnerable 'putting yourself out there', which has lead to some commitment issues.

When asked what he would most like his fellow islanders to know, he replies, 'That I’m deaf in my right ear. I’ve got a tattoo [ a lightning bolt ] next to my left one that symbolises strength and power in my good one.'

Age: 24

Occupation: Beautician

Hails from: Sutton

Instagram handle: @rucheewawo

Ruchee describes herself as a 'relationship kind of girl' and thinks the show will be the 'perfect opportunity' to meet someone.

But she does have some specific icks, such as a guy wearing white jeans and red trainers. 'Another one is super skinny jeans when they look like leggings. If I go on a date and the guy isn’t wearing something I like, I’m going home,' she says.

Age: 26

Occupation: Model and communications manager

Hails from: Bordeaux, in Southwestern France, but currently lives in London.

Instagram handle: @mehdiedno

His flirting technique is simple: speaking in his mother tongue. 'That usually gets the girls interested,' he laughs.

Mehdi is keen to find his perfect match, saying, 'I've been busy for the last few years with work and doing my Masters degree, but now I'm done with the busy schedule and ready to find love.'

Age: 23

Occupation: Fashion model

Hails from: Glasgow

Instagram handle: @ellathomas _

'I know what I want in life and I've got a big heart,' Ella reveals. She has a stark warning for potential suitors, which involves not playing with her as she is 'wifey material'.

Ella - who reveals she has 'all' of the love languages - adds, 'I want to find a good guy who treats me like the queen I am.'

Age: 26, turning 27 next month

Occupation: Gas engineer

Hails from: Sheffield

Instagram handle: @mitcheltaylor _

Mitchel says he wants to settle down and 'thrives on being a gentlemen'. ' I’ll shower you with flowers, I’ll take you on dates, I’ll fill your bedside drawer with your favourite sweets and chocolate,' he promises.

He was quick to add that he is 'more fun than he looks', laughing, 'I think I look really serious all the time, I’ve got resting "Mitch" face!’

Age: 22

Occupation: Aesthetics practitioner

Hails from: London

Instagram handle: @jesshardingox

Jess has a very extensive list of icks, including stunting for money, when a boy runs for the train and the train goes without him, and lunch boxes.

When it comes to what she's looking for in a man, she lists, 'Independence and someone who can drive. I want to be the passenger princess! They need to have a good personality too.'

Age: 21

Occupation: Business owner

Hails from: Dudley, West Midland

Instagram handle: @dre.furtado

He has recently finished uni and is ready to give up situationships to find a 'good woman'. And it's the following that ticks his boxes, 'Ambition, good manners and a pretty face that I can’t stop looking at.'

And Andre believes he will be a great asset to the villa, saying, 'I’m charming… I’m going to teach the other Islanders Portuguese, Spanish and a little bit of Creole. I think I’ve got every slice of the pie.'

Who is hosting Love Island 2023?

Maya Jamawas announced as the new host replacing Laura Whitmore last year and she is returning to the helm of the dating show for its 10th series.

'Here we go again,' she wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside excited and palm tree emojis. She also showed her excitement by writing underneath the return announcement, 'Yaaaaaa. I am ready. Bring on the lengerssss.'

Are Love Island applications still open?

According to this link, yes!

Who knows, perhaps you could be the ultimate series ten bombshell!

The enticing description reads, 'ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love. The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island.'

Where will Love Island 2023 summer series take place?

This year’s summer season is set to take place in the villa in Majorca that viewers will recognise from the 2022 series. The six-bed retreat is reported to be worth £2.57 million with its 20-metre swimming pool, famous fire pit, outdoor kitchen, and more.

The villa will be decked out with dozens of cameras so that viewers get to follow the islanders’ lives and love stories without missing out on any of the details.

How many weeks is Love Island 2023 summer series?

It was reported by the publication that Love Island will be on for eight weeks this summer. However, If this is true, it would be a downgrade from last years 10-week extravaganza, but none of this has been officially confirmed yet.

Will Love Island 2023 be an All-Star series?

It was previously thought that series 10 could be an all-stars series with previous fan favourites returning, such as Maura Higgins, Ken Cetinay and Kady McDermott.

However, Digital Spy previously reported that whilst love will - of course- be an element of the spin-off, it could actually be titled Love Island Games as it will see previous islanders compete against each other in challenges. It is unknown when this will hit our screens, but it is rumoured to be next year.

Will Indiyah Polack and Sam Thompson be back as Love Island panellists and hosts of The Morning After?

Grazia caught up with ex-islander Indiyah at the TV BAFTAs to find out about her role in the upcoming series. On the red caret Indiyah said, 'I'm really excited about the return of Love Island I think it will be a good one but I can't say if I will be back just yet.'

ITV have since confirmed that the duo will be returning in a statement. 'Also set to make its return this summer is the official Love Island podcast, Love Island: The Morning After, hosted by Sam Thompson and Indiyah Polak as they chat through their thoughts on the latest couplings, dumpings and bombshell antics.'

How has Love Island improved accessibility for series ten?

There will be new measures introduced this series to improve accessibility for blind and partially-sighted fans.

Islanders will record self-descriptions to offer such audiences a better insight into the cast. There will also be an audio-described tour of the villa which will provide further information about the key locations. The content is available on the show's YouTube channel.

As well as improvements on the Love Island app, the upcoming season will also be subtitled, with experts ensuring the closed captions are ready before the debut.

ITV's Director of Accessibility David Padmore said, 'We're always looking for ways to make our shows more accessible to our audiences.

'We hope that having these Islander self-descriptions and Villa tours available alongside the show will really help bring this summer's Love Island to life for our audience.'

Who won the Love Island winter series 2023?

Teacher Kai Fagan and social worker Sanam Harrinanan.

When the summer season was announced, Kai wrote, 'Looks like your tiara's going to go @sanamiee dw you’ll always be my princess though xoxo'. She replied, 'I guess so.. but that’s all I need'.

Where can I watch Love Island 2023?