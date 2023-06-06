It Turns Out That The Love Island Rules For Contestants Are Actually Really Weird

CREDIT: ITV Pictures

In a shock revelation on This Morning, 2017 Love Island winner Kem Cetinay revealed the real reason the show doesn't air on Saturdays. 'They give you one day off. You get one day off per week,' he said, 'What happens is, it gives them a day to clean the villa, and you take your mics off, and normally we go to the beach.'

But that wasn't the only startling revelation, he also admitted that producers watch Islanders like a hawk because they're not actually allowed to discuss their relationships. Essentially they can only talk about their home lives and life outside the villa, lest they be scolded for breaking the all important rules.