Love Island 2023: Who is Mitchel Taylor?

No, Luca Bish isn’t heading back into the villa this summer for a second shot at love, this is actually Mitchel Taylor, a self-described ‘wind-up merchant’ and one of Love Island 2023’s contestants.

When asked by ITV for his ‘elevator pitch’ for why someone should date him, the Sheffielder said, ‘I thrive on being a gentleman. I’ll shower you with flowers, I’ll take you on dates, I’ll fill your bedside drawer with your favourite sweets and chocolate. I’ve been single – I’ve had my fun and now I want to settle down.’

But despite his claims that he’s looking for something serious, Mitchel hastens to add, ‘I’m a lot more fun that I look! I think I look really serious all the time, I’ve got resting ‘Mitch’ face!’

Ooh with a pun like that, he’s sure to be a favourite with Iain Stirling!

How old is Mitchel Taylor?

At 26, Mitchel is one of the older – by Love Island standards - contestants heading into the villa.

He says, ‘I’m nearly 27, I don’t want to play the field anymore, I want to find the one.’

What does Mitchel Taylor do?

Mitchel is a gas engineer. Very handy!

What is Mitchel Taylor’s type?

The three most important things that Mitchel looks for in a potential partner are ‘nice teeth, nice eyes and is down-to-earth’.

On the other hand, there are plenty of things that give Mitchel the 'ice' including, 'Food in your teeth and counting coins in your hand - when a girl stands at the bar counting out the coins to pay for a drink. It’s not for me!'

Does Mitchel Taylor have social media?