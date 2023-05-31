Love Island 2023: Who is Mitchel Taylor?

No, Luca Bish isn’t heading back into the villa this summer for a second shot at love, this is actually Mitchel Taylor, a self-described ‘wind-up merchant’ and one of Love Island 2023’s contestants.
When asked by ITV for his ‘elevator pitch’ for why someone should date him, the Sheffielder said, ‘I thrive on being a gentleman. I’ll shower you with flowers, I’ll take you on dates, I’ll fill your bedside drawer with your favourite sweets and chocolate. I’ve been single – I’ve had my fun and now I want to settle down.’
But despite his claims that he’s looking for something serious, Mitchel hastens to add, ‘I’m a lot more fun that I look! I think I look really serious all the time, I’ve got resting ‘Mitch’ face!’
Ooh with a pun like that, he’s sure to be a favourite with Iain Stirling!
How old is Mitchel Taylor?
At 26, Mitchel is one of the older – by Love Island standards - contestants heading into the villa.
He says, ‘I’m nearly 27, I don’t want to play the field anymore, I want to find the one.’
What does Mitchel Taylor do?
Mitchel is a gas engineer. Very handy!
What is Mitchel Taylor’s type?
The three most important things that Mitchel looks for in a potential partner are ‘nice teeth, nice eyes and is down-to-earth’.
On the other hand, there are plenty of things that give Mitchel the 'ice' including, 'Food in your teeth and counting coins in your hand - when a girl stands at the bar counting out the coins to pay for a drink. It’s not for me!'
Does Mitchel Taylor have social media?
You can follow Mitchel on Instagram @mitcheltaylor_ but obviously there won’t be any activity on his account until he returns from the villa due to the rule introduced by Love Island producers last year, in order to protect family and friends from trolling.