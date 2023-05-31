Love Island 2023: Who Is Andre Furtado?

The youngest of the boys to enter the Love Island 2023 villa this year is Andre Furtado, who – now that he has finished uni – is done with situationships and ready to find ‘a good woman’. We’re not entirely sure what he means by that either…

When asked exactly what he’s looking for Andre revealed that ‘Ambition, good manners and a pretty face that I can’t stop looking at’ top the list.

Good manners are clearly an important one for Andre because his big ‘ick’ is when girls are ‘unnecessarily disrespectful, especially to parents, family members or waiters.’

And no, for those of you wondering, he’s not related to singer-songwriter Nelly Furtado, as much as we would love her to make a cameo in the Love Island villa.

How old is Andre Furtado?

Andre is 21 years old. And only just – his birthday was in mid-May!

What does Andre Furtado do for a living?

The description from ITV is the slightly vague ‘business owner’, but we do know that he has just finished uni.

What is Andre Furtado going to bring to the villa?

According to Andre he’s going to bring ‘good looks and some language lessons’ he says, ‘I’m charming… I’m going to teach the other Islanders Portuguese, Spanish and a little bit of Creole. I think I’ve got every slice of the pie.’

Does Andre Furtado have social media?