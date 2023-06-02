Love Island 2023: George Fensom Speaks Out About Offensive Tweets And Cheating Allegations

Love Island 2023 is back next week but already one of the new Islanders, George Fensom, has caused controversy, after old Tweets appeared to show George using derogatory, homophobic terms. Now, George has come forward to insist the comments 'do not reflect the man I am today.'

Apologising for the homophobic slurs, he says, 'It's really unfortunate that that's been brought up because that isn't the person I am today. Looking back on those tweets, I was really naive and young to think those were the right things to say. It's one of those situations where it doesn't show the man I am today, in any way shape or form.'

Insisting that he is 'learning everyday,' the Islander continued 'I can't remember off the top of my head exactly when [ those tweets ] were - 14 or 15 years old. Even so, we're talking near enough 10 years ago. So much learning gets done around these subjects, and as humans we're still continuing to learn.'

'In regards to people saying I'm not right for the villa, all I would say is everyone's made mistakes and said things they regret. I'm owning that and admitting that that was the wrong thing to say. If I could turn back time, I wouldn't have said the things that I did' he added.

The star also took the time to address cheating allegations, after a TikTok reportedly posted by his ex-girlfriend has made the rounds.

Addressing the allegations, George said 'I feel like in this scenario I just want to be as respectful as I can towards her. It's actually quite upsetting on my behalf that a picture has been painted about me in that light. I'm looking forward to going into the villa to prove that the things that have been wrote about me aren't true.'

Who is George Fensom?

Describing himself as 'the first person to bring the vibe up,' George told ITV, 'I'm always dancing, I'm always the one who wants to go out. My go-to dance move is what I call the Dad Dance. I'm gonna bring dad jokes and dad dancing to the villa.'

And opening up about who he'd pick as his ideal islanders, George said 'I’m going to go with a little sweetheart called Megan Fox, if you’ve seen Transformer_s. The second would be Anne Hegerty from _The Chase, I wouldn’t crack on with her but I’d have a laugh with her. I’d also like Nigella Lawson to cook something sexy.'

How old is George Fensom?

George is 24 years old, from Bedford.

What does George Fensom do?

George is a Business Development Executive - which Google tells us is 'someone who manages the development of new sales leads through a variety of channels.' Responsible for 'finding and retaining clients,' we're guessing his talking skills will come in handy pulling fellow islanders for chats.

What is George Fensom's type?

Talking to ITV about what he's looking for in his future gf, George said 'Drive: I want them to be passionate about something, whether it's a job or enjoying trips to the zoo on Saturdays. I prefer a girl who is naturally good looking, and someone who has even more banter than me - although I don't believe that's physically possible. I think those three qualities make for a perfect mix in a partner.'

When asked about which former islander he'd couple up with, George says 'Kady McDermott! I think she's just a bit of me. I've never met her in person or spoken on a deeper level, but if we're going off looks, then Kady straight up. That didn't take much thinking!'

And George isn't afraid to shoot his shot with the show's incredible host either. He says, 'Let's be honest, guys. Maya Jama is a hot spice. I'm interested just to say hello to her, for sure. She's definitely going to be the first famous person I've ever met! If she wants to be put in as a bombshell, I'll get my grafting shoes on.'

But when it comes to taking things to the next level, George isn't in a rush. He says, 'I normally just let things go with the flow. Going into the villa, as long as you keep your morals and what you'd do on the outside of the villa the same as when you're inside, then you're all good.'

'I'm 24 years old now,' he adds, 'there's deeper connections other than just attraction at first sight. I feel that it's really important now to dig deeper with people, get an understanding of their personality traits and what their humour is.'

Did George Fensom apply for the show?

Whilst we're used to most Islanders being scouted via the DMs for their chance to appear in the villa, George was one of the lucky few to apply. He says, 'I actually applied for the show. It's a long process - and I can completely get why it's a long process. There's a lot of things that ITV have got to make sure about the contestants, and likewise the contestants have to make sure that they want to be part of the show.'

Does George Fensom have social media?

George is on Instagram @georgefensom

Although, after disconnecting from his phone whilst in pre-villa quarantine, it sounds like the Islander might be after an off-grid life. Opening up about giving up his phone, George said 'I'm actually sleeping better because of it. I think it's something I'll try to continue when I'm out of the villa - lessening time on my phone.'