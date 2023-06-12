Love Island: This Is The Connection Between New Bombshell Leah Taylor And Maura Higgins

Love Island is heating up! After a whirlwind first week full of dating, tension and bombshells - it seems Love Island has no plans of slowing down. Enter bombshells: Leah Taylor and Charlotte Sumner. The two new bombshells are set to enter the villa tonight, much to the surprise of the other Islanders.

Leah has revealed she is 'not going to settle' in the villa, and now that we have found out which past Islander she is friends with - it all makes sense! From social media, it appears Leah is close friends with series 5 fan favourite, Maura Higgins.

Is Leah Taylor friends with Maura Higgins?

It looks like it! Maura uploaded a video to her Instagram stories showing Leah's Love Island debut on screen. In the background you can hear Maura yelling, 'Oh my days.' She captioned the video, 'SCREAMING!!! Finally @leahjtaylor.' Maura also uploaded another video showing the pair cuddling with the caption, 'The last goodbye. Go smash it my girl!' So, it appears Maura knew about Leah's appearance on the show. Well, if she's anything like Maura - Leah is sure to inject some drama into the villa. On their Instagram's the pair have shared snaps of each other on nights out and girls trips to Dubai.

However, it seems Maura isn't the only past Islander Leah is friends with. After the announcement about the two new bombshell, Tasha Ghourialso shared her support on Twitter. She wrote 'YES LEAHHHH' under her Love Island press pictures. Fans quickly questioned how they knew each other, but Tasha is yet to reveal this information.

Eagle-eyed fans have also noticed that Leah and original Islander Molly Marshfollow each other on Instagram. This could point to a friendship outside of the villa or they could simply be acquaintances.

So, we know she is friends with past and present Islanders but who is Leah Taylor? Here is everything we know so far:

How old Is Leah Taylor?

Leah Taylor is 27 years old.

Where is Leah Taylor from?

Leah is from Manchester.

What does Leah Taylor do?

Leah owns a successful social media business. She is the founder of Begin With Social, which she describes as a 'social media marketing agency specialising in building beauty and fashion clients socials.' So, Leah is already well-versed with Instagram and knows how to create viral worthy content. This will surely come in handy after the show...

What is Leah Taylor looking for in a guy?

Leah has revealed that she is is determined not to settle in the villa. 'I've figured out what it is that I look for in a person, which means my bar is set really high,' she explains. Leah adds,'I would say I honestly have so much love to give and being in love is the best thing you can ever experience. I’m ready for everything that comes with it and the hardships you have to go through in order to make that commitment and find the one.'

Leah also shared what gives her the ick - and there are two dealbreakers. Leah explains, 'When a guy has a yoghurt and takes the lid off and licks it. Another one is when guys try to shout and they don’t have a shouting voice. I’m only little but I can shout the house down if I need to.'

Does Leah Taylor have Instagram?