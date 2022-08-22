BREAKING: Laura Whitmore Is Leaving Love Island

Laura Whitmore has announced she is leaving Love Island and will no longer present the show.

The presenter made the announcement on Instagram on Monday evening, explaining she won't be able to present the next series of Love Island - a winter series it appears is again due to be filmed in South Africa.

In her instagram statement, Laura wrote: 'Some news! I won’t be hosting the next series of Love island.

'There are certain elements of the show I’ve found very difficult that cannot be changed some due to the format, including the flying back and forth to South Africa along with my new conflicting projects.

'I wish it was still possible but know you’ll be in safe hands. I was only planning to fill in for Caroline for a series and it turned into 3 series.

'I hope I did you proud Caroline ❤️'

An ITV statement released after Laura made her announcement read: 'Laura has been a fantastic host across the last three series of the show.

'We are so grateful for everything she has brought to the programme but understand and respect her decision, and we look forward to working with her on upcoming ITV projects.'

Laura recently announced two new projects. She recently posted she'd be making her stage debut in show 2.22, which has previously starred Lily Allen and Giovanna Fletcher.

'I’m joining the cast of 2:22 A Ghost Story from September 6th! Come see me on stage making my West End debut in this critically-acclaimed psychological thriller. For a limited run only, Book now!' she wrote.