Love Island 2023: Who Is Mehdi Edno?

With Love Island almost back for yet another summer of love, we're ready to meet our newest bunch of Islanders. And whilst we don't have an Italian stallion in the villa this year, we do have a French, erm, croissant...

No doubt getting ready to turn some heads in the villa, Mehdi Edno is just one of the lucky Islanders set to appear on our screens. Opening up about his very successful flirting technique, the star told ITV 'I'd simply start by speaking French, that usually gets the girls interested.'

And insisting he's in it for the long run, Mehdi told ITV 'I've been busy for the last few years with work and doing my Masters degree, but now I'm done with the busy schedule and ready to find love.'

How old is Mehdi Edno?

Mehdi is currently 26 years old, making him one of the oldest islanders so far.

Where is Mehdi Edno from?

The French model is from Bordeaux, in Southwestern France, but currently lives in London.

What does Mehdi Edno do?

Aside from a modelling career, Mehdi is also a Communications Manager.

What is Mehdi Edno's type?

The islander has already given fans of the show an insight into his type on paper, telling ITV, 'Looks are important but they aren't everything. A good sense of humour and someone who is outgoing and up for an adventure is what I'm looking for.'

Does Mehdi Edno have social media?

You can follow Mehdi on Instagram, where he shares outtakes of his life with his 5,600 followers.