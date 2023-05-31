Love Island 2023: Who Is Ella Thomas?

We are counting down the days until Love Island consumes the summer months once more and we bet the new Islanders are just itching to get inside the villa.

As the anticipation builds to the launch date (5 June), all eyes are on the sizzling new cast members who will be embarking on a summer they won't forget.

Self-proclaimed 'whole package' Ella Jones is one of the lucky ones heading out to Mallorca in the hunt for Mr. Right - and here is everything you need to know about her.

How old is Ella?

She is 23 years old.

What is Ella's job?

Ella works as a fashion model, so we're sure she will have an enviable wardrobe.

Where is Ella from?

Adding to the Love Island Scotswomen category, which includes the likes of Laura Anderson and Paige Hurley, Ella is from Glasgow.

What has Ella said about Love Island?

'I know what I want in life and I've got a big heart,' Ella reveals. She has a stark warning for potential suitors, which involves not playing with her as she is 'wifey material'.

Oh, and they should be prepared as she doesn't limit herself to one love language, as she claims she has all of them. 'I love it when guys sell me a dream,' she gushes. 'I want to find a good guy who treats me like the queen I am.'

Ella - who describes herself as a 'bit high maintenance' - is not a complete stranger to the world of showbiz, having secured both a role in a music video and a film cameo. She recalls, 'I’ve been in a Headie One and Burna Burna Boy music video and I was once an extra in World War Z. I was 12 years old when I filmed it and got to meet Brad Pitt which was cool.'

'I'm excited to get in the Love Island villa,' she adds. 'Meet some new talent, hopefully above six foot guys that are going to treat me right.'

Does Ella have Instagram?

@ellathomas _ is where you can stalk all of her on-point fashion and glam selfies.

Underneath her Love Island reveal, an excited fan complimented, 'I'm screaming!!! The villa just got hot.'