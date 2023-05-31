Love Island 2023: Who Is Jess Harding?

One of the two blonde bombshells heading into the Love Island 2023 villa this year is Jess Harding, who - after being single for two years – is ready to find ‘Mr Right’.

When asked by ITV why she thought she had been single for so long, the Londoner admitted, ‘Because every boy is giving me the ick at the moment!’

That’s probably due to the fact that her list of ‘icks’ is so long with the list including but not limited to: stunting for money, when a boy runs for the train and the train goes without him, and lunch boxes.

We’re in a cost-of-living crisis Jess, not everyone can afford to buy lunch every day!

How old is Jess Harding?

Jess is 22 years old.

What does Jess Harding do?

Jess is an aesthetics practitioner meaning she’s well versed in the art of ‘tweakments’. She’ll definitely be someone the girls want to keep on side in the villa.

What is Jess Harding’s type?

Speaking about the three things that she’s looking for in a man Jess revealed, ‘Independence and someone who can drive. I want to be the passenger princess! They need to have a good personality too.’

Having said that, any stunting about said car is strictly off limits. Not only is it one of Jess’ ‘icks’, it also forms part of her worst ever date. She told ITV, ‘I went out with a guy and he picked me up in his black Lamborghini and at every traffic light there were people jumping out to take a picture with the car and it was just such an ick. I usually would love the attention, but he was stunting for it. It was a bit cringey, especially when I’d only just met him.’

Does Jess Harding have social media?