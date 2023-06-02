Love Island 2023’s Catherine Agbaje: ‘I’ll Be Fierce, I’ll Be Funny… You’ll Love Me’

It's a big one for Love Island this summer as it is celebrating double digits - and now it's time to meet this year's contestants. Catherine Agbaje knows a thing or two about property, but could the grandeur of the Love Island villa contribute to her coming off the market? Here's everything you need to know about Love Island's Catherine...

How old is Catherine?

She is 23.

What is Catherine's job?

She works as a commercial real estate agent. Catherine jokes that her job does not entail the same glam as Love Island, saying, 'If someone saw me now, they'd be like "what?" This is not the person that showed me this shop!'

Where is Catherine from?

Cathy is from Dublin, Ireland. Her accent has often been enough to pique interest, as she reveals, 'I just have to give people the eyes, open my mouth, say a few words and they're like, "Oh my God, where are you from?" And then yeah, it's done. I've had people say to me, "Just send voice notes of you speaking." I'm like, "okay!"'

What has Catherine said about Love Island?

Catherine was one of the few contestants to actually apply for the show this year and is hopeful that it will be her answer to finding love after being single 'forever'.

She says, 'I’m sick of the repetition of getting into these situationships and guys never committing to anything real. I feel like I’m just going in circles with different people, hoping the next guy will be different but they’re always the same.’

She has confessed that she can 'chat your ears off', and describes herself as 'fun', 'flirty' and 'never boring'.

Her fun character is something she believes her family and friends would pick out about her, as Catherine explains, 'They know I have so much love to give. I’m always smiling, I’m always happy, I’m always laughing. You’ll always see me with a smile on my face.'

Her parents fully support her decision to go on the show and they have faith that she will be respectful. She explains, 'My parents are so happy for me, as is my sister who’s one year older. They can’t wait to see me on TV. It’s a situation no one prepares you for, but my family are very open minded. They know I’m a very respectful person and won’t go into the villa and lose my head.’

The Dubliner is prepared to get to know everyone in the villa, which will be a good tactic considering she doesn't have a type.

Catherine - whose dream past islander is series five star Ovie Soko - reveals, 'My type isn’t looks, it’s personality. If you look at my past guys, they have nothing in common, one’s tall, one’s short, one’s ginger.’

Elsewhere, the new islander says that people often think she has veneers, but in fact, her pearly whites are all her own. She's also a very clever cookie with two degrees: an undergrad in Psychology and Sociology and a Masters in Real Estate.

Of what her fellow islanders can expect, she proclaims, 'I'll be fierce, I'll be confident, I'll be funny, I'll be myself. You'll love me.'

Does Catherine have Instagram?

Yes she does - @catherine _ agbaje is where you can peek at her content. It seems as though she is a keen jet-setter, with Miami, The Netherlands and Marbella featuring on her grid.

'Oh, she looks STUNNING!!! Let’s see if she has the luck of the Irish!' penned one fan after she was unveiled.

'Go Cathy we are rooting for you!!!!' another chimed.

While a third added, 'Yessss girl we are all supporting you can’t wait to see you shine.'