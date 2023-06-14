This Is Why Whitney Is The Perfect Love Island Contestant

Love Island has returned to our screens - and already, we've found the biggest gift of all in one of season 10's bombshells.

Every so often an Islander comes around who sticks with you long after Ian Stirling clocks off and the closing credits roll. We're talking loveable Ovie Soko, straight-talking Maura Higgins, and the legendary bromance of Chris Hughes and Kim Cetinay.

And getting ready to join the Love Island hall of fame for best contestants ever this year's Whitney Adebayo.

During episode three, it was announced that a new bombshell would be making her debut on the show. Enter Whitney: a 25-year-old wig business owner from North London.

Revealing that she was ready to have a 'lit summer' on the show, the star said, 'Why would you not want to date me? I have triple B's - bum, boobs, and brains.' It didn't take long for fans to realise the star would bring a breath of fresh air to the villa.

From the minute she walked in, Whitney told it how it is. It didn't take long for viewers to warm up to her straight-talking ways. And proving that a sense of humour is the most attractive thing one could ever possess (obvs), Whitney has already won over her fellow islanders with her wit.

In one viral moment, the star pulled current partner Mehdi Edno for a chat. Asking him what his type was, the French-born Islander replied 'I like brunettes, dark eyes' - to which Whitney quickly pointed out she was wearing a wig.

Praising the move as iconic, one fan wrote, 'Whitney made it her mission to come on Love Island and promote her wig business.'

And how could we ever forget her reactions.

In a world where laughs are the selling point of any show, Whitney has mastered the art of giving us the perfect meme material. Proving she’s a viewer just like us, Whitney's reactions to villa antics are quickly becoming a highlight for viewers.

In one recent Absolute Bankers challenge, the boys dressed up as bankers as they grabbed as much cash as they could to win their prize. Of course, it is Love Island, so the prize was naturally a smooch with an Islander of their choice.

And after Zachariah Noblechose to leave then-partner Catherine Agbaje hanging as he planted one on Molly Marsh, viewers at home were left shocked – but none so shocked as Whitney.

One fan tweeted, 'Who ever found Whitney, please give yourself a round of applause… because this reaction,' as another added, 'Whitney is all of us after that betrayal.'

But aside from the honest advice and meme-worthy laughs, there's one simple reason why Whitney is the real star of this season. Put frankly, she's the ultimate girl's girl.

It's always a tense situation when new bombshells enter the villa - but Whitney wasted no time in complimenting her newest housemates.

When Leah Taylor and Charlotte Summer pulled the boys for some back-to-back dinner dates, fans couldn't help but notice Whitney 'gassing up' the bombshells. Admiring them walking in, the star said 'It's giving bad bitch!'

And when her fellow gals need her, she's the first to show up. After one recoupling left Ella Thomas single and at risk, Whitney was the first to make sure the Glaswegian model was okay. Whispering some words of support into her ear, Whitney said 'You're strong. Do not cry, girl.'

And it was a move that didn't go unnoticed - with viewers branding Whitney the friend we all wish we had.

One viewer shared, 'Whitney gasped like this and then told Ella to keep calm. Please. We need to keep her in until the last day.'

Another gushed, 'Whitney is the TRUE definition of a BOMBSHELL. The Bomb is Bombing and the Shell is Shelling, this should be the STANDARD moving forward for a bombshell.'

And if social media is anything to go by, Love Island producers could be onto something by snapping the London gal up quickly...

Insisting that Mehdi could be in for a co-hosting role, one viewer added 'Whitney definitely needs to get some sort of hosting gig after the show, just the perfect energy.'