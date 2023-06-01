Love Island 2023: Tyrique Hyde Reveals Which Former Islander He’s Best Friends With

Love Island Summer 2023 will see a fresh cohort of single people having a stab at finding love in the Mallorca villa - including semi-professional footballer Tyrique Hyde. So, before series ten gets underway on Monday 5 June, with plenty of eggs in baskets, types on paper and pulls for chats, let's get to know the newcomer from Essex.

Tyrique is expanding the Love Island sportsmen hall of fame this year, joining the likes of Tom Clare, Tommy Fury and Toby Aromolaran. Tyrique explains that series seven runner-up Toby is one of his best friends, saying, 'We grew up together and were in the same class at school.'

Now, Tyrique reveals the pep talk Toby gave him before his island adventure. 'Before I left, we sat down and spoke, and he just said to be yourself,' he shares, adding 'If you try to be something you're not, people will see through you. I didn't really ask him any questions about how it's going to be, and he didn't really tell me because I feel like it would sort of ruin the experience for me. I want to go in with the unknown.'

And when it comes to getting hot and heavy in the villa, Tyrique says intimacy isn't off the cards - so long as it's under the covers! He laughs, 'obviously I've got a little sister and a mum at home who watch the show, so it's a sticky one. However, if I do really like someone and have a connection, and it feels right to have sex, then I'm not against having sex with them. Let's put it that way. But it'll be under the covers so my mum and sister can't see!'

But, as a semi-pro footballer, Tyrique thinks he more than prepared for the Love Island fame that might be coming his way. Talking about handling the attention, he says, 'You never know how it's going to feel until it actually happens, but I like to think I'm someone who would handle that well. Everyone has an opinion, so take the good with the bad and just stay balanced. Life's about balance - don't get too high, don't get too low! Just live your life. I feel like I'll be pretty well-geared to handle that side of things.'

Here is everything you need to know about Tyrique, who is hoping to find his 'first and last girlfriend'.

How old is Tyrique?

He is 24.

What is Tyrique's job?

Tyrique is a semi-professional footballer for East Sussex-based side, Lewes FC.

And when his Love Island journey comes to an end, the athlete has plans to return back to his day job. He says, 'Football's always played a part in my life since I was very young and been a big part of my family's life. It's something I love doing, so I feel like football is definitely something I'll go back and play.'

Where is Tyrique from?

Like former fellow islander Toby, Tyrique hails from Essex.

Believe it or not, the 24 year old athlete has never been in a relationship before - a fact some of his fellow islanders have deemed a 'red flag' in challenges.

But although he's never been rid of his single status, Tyrique says, 'Just because I haven't been in a relationship doesn't mean I don't know how to treat a girl. I feel like it may sound like a red flag, but once the girls get to know me they'll realise, "Oh, he's not that bad. Perhaps he's not been in a relationship before because if XYZ" - and maybe they can be the one to change my mind."

What is Tyrique's type?

Tyrique insists he 'doesn't have that many icks,' but 'maybe I've got some commitment issues.'

And revealing which previous islander he'd loved to have coupled up with, he reveals 'The one I thought was really good looking was Joanna [ Chimonides ] . She was the one out of all the Love Island's I fancied the most.'

What has Tyrique said about Love Island?

Not one to sit on the fence, the forever-single footballer says he will bring the following to the villa this summer: 'vibes, confidence, good energy and honesty'.

Tyrique - who jokes he is a 'player on and off the pitch' - is not one to shy away from voicing his opinions or going after what he wants either. But he insists, 'There's layers to me, I'm a nice guy.'

He discloses what he would want his fellow islanders to know about him: 'That I’m deaf in my right ear. I’ve got a tattoo [ a lightning bolt ] next to my left one that symbolises strength and power in my good one.'

Commitment is something he does not fare too well with, as he confesses, 'It's vulnerable putting yourself out there.'

When it comes to weirdest icks, Tyrique says it might sound 'out of order' but a girl once fell down the stairs and he couldn't look at her the same way.

Does Tyrique have Instagram?

Indeed. Over at @tyriquehyde, he shares some of his highlights on the pitch, with several social events and selfies thrown in for good measure.

'You guys aren't ready,' Toby said when his pal was announced in the line-up.

Meanwhile, a string of TOWIE stars have shown their support, including sisters Demi and Frankie Sims, Chloe Brockett and Kelsey Stratford.