Love Island 2023: Who Is New Bombshell Sammy Root?

We're almost a week into the latest series of Love Island, which means we're on our third bombshell. First we met Zachariah Noble and Whitney Adebayo, and now new boy Sammy Root has entered the villa in the hopes of finding love.

So who is he? Here's everything you need to know about Sammy.

Who is Sammy Root?

Love Island's latest bombshell Sammy arrived on Thursday night's episode and took Ella, Molly and Jess out on dates. Neither Ella or Molly seemed all that keen after their dates, but he might have a good chance with Jess (the whole villa screamed when she got the call up, as the girls promised her that Sammy's her type). But that's if he's feeling brave enough to stray from his usual type of 'brunettes' to a blonde...

How old is he?

Sammy is the youngest bombshell to enter the villa so far this series and is only 22 years old. You can find him on Instagram at @sammyroot, where he seems to enjoy travelling, holidays with the boys and showing off his abs.

What's Sammy Root's job?

Sammy is a 6'3 project manager from Kent. Speaking about work in the VT, Sammy said he has to 'look a bit sharp, chat to a few girls, easy days'.

It doesn't sound all that different to being on Love Island! And Sammy he's caused a bit of stir online already by asking his dates if they go to the gym. He also said, 'I like a girl who can eat'. Well, we sort of have to to survive Sammy, so that's good news!

One Twitter user wrote, 'i’ll get you into the gym” on the first date sammy?? wowww'.

What made Sammy want to go on Love Island?

Prior to entering the villa, Sammy said he'd be going in 'all guns blazing'. He usually goes for brunettes but he's got an open mind and is keen to chat to all the girls.