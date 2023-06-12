Molly Marsh Was Reportedly Offered A Six-Figure Fashion Deal Just 96 Hours After Entering The Love Island Villa

If you're a contestant on Love Island, the best case scenario when you leave the villa is departing with a) someone you love (obvs) and b) a flood of offers from fashion brands who want to sign you up as an ambassador (also obvs). Usually this doesn't happen until the series has wrapped. Tasha Ghouri was snapped up by eBay, becoming the second-hand platform's first pre-loved ambassador when she left the villa last summer, while others have partnered with brands like Oh Polly (Ekin-Su, although the partnership has now dissolved), Boohoo (Davide) and Pretty Little Thing (Gemma Owen).

©ITV

On the latest series, however, one contestant has reportedly managed to land a six-figure deal within four days - that's 96 hours - of entering the villa. According to The Sun, Molly Marsh has a 'six-figure deal on the table'. While they don't name the brand - only referring to it as 'British' - they're also reporting that she's received a series of offers from 'clothing, jewellery and beauty retailers'.

Molly has been getting a lot of airtime because of - spoiler alert! - the tension resulting from last night's challenge, 'Absolute Bankers'. (Zach decided to give a bunch of red roses to Molly, who's coupled up with Mitchel, instead of Catherine.) But she's also primed to be one of the most successful 'brands' post-Love Island. She has 94.9K followers on Instagram, 739.8K followers on TikTok - and has already drawn comparisons to one of the most famous Islanders: Molly-Mae Hague (the name helps but apparently she might have also dated Tommy Fury).

©ITV

What's happening more and more is that contestants are becoming influencers as soon as they’re announced as Love Islanders. It helps if they already have a stake in the fashion world - like Gemma Owen, who owns her own swimwear line, OG Swimwear - and are used to being the face of a brand.