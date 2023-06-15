Love Island 2023: Who Is Scott Van Der Sluis?

With fallouts, feuds, and OG islander’s sent packing, Love Island 2023 is already bringing the drama.

And with another bombshell getting ready to make some waves in the Love Island villa, newest contestant Scott Van Der Sluis isn’t afraid to step on some toes to catch his dream woman.

Opening up about he'll bring to the villa, Scott says ‘Energy. I’ll bring a bit of banter, be cheeky, and I’m a flirt! Very, very strong personality, so if I see anything I don’t agree with, there’ll definitely be fireworks.’

And Scott is no stranger to Love Island, after it turns out he knows an islander from the most recent Winter series. Scott’s fellow Welsh-native Anna-May Robey shared her support over on social media, posting ‘You’ll smash it’ on the show’s Instagram account. It’s not totally clear what the connection is between the two - maybe just some shared love for their home country!

So who is the hunky goalie set to shake it upside inside villa walls?

Who is Scott Van Der Sluis?

Scott is bombshell on Love Island season 10, entering the villa on week two.

How old is Scott Van Der Sluis?

Scott was born on 9 January 2001, making him 22 years old

Where is Scott Van Der Sluis from?

Based in Ireland for his career, the bombshell originally comes from North Wales, Connah’s Quay

What is Scott Van Der Sluis' job?

He’s a footballer – a goalie to be exact, playing for Irish Premier Division Club Shelbourne. The Welshman also made history as the youngest goalkeeper to play for the Welsh national team!

And upon jetting off to Mallorca, the goalie thinks his profession might help him bag a keeper – with the athlete saying ‘I’m tall, dark, handsome and I’m a goalkeeper, so I’m good with my hands!’

Although following his stint on the show, Scott might not be lacing up his football boots anytime soon. According to the Independent.ie Irish football manager Damien Duff isn’t likely to be voting for the bombshell anytime soon.

Revealing how the islander cut ties with his club, Shelbourne manager Damien Duff revealed ‘Scott’s a great kid, he has been brilliant around the place for us, but he’s gone to Love Island and he won’t be back,’ adding ‘even if he’s knocked out after a week, I have tried to create a really serious working environment here and he won’t be coming back, but I wish him well.’

Let’s hope the summer of love is worth it!

How long has Scott Van Der Sluis been single?

The star revealed that he's been single for three and a half years, saying ‘I’ve been single through my own choice, as well as circumstances. I’ve moved around a lot with football and I’ve been based in Dublin playing football for over a year. It's been a while. I’m ready and open to anything!’

What is Scott Van Der Sluis' type?

Evidently, Scott isn't actually ready and open to anything... Talking about his type on paper, the goalie shared that he's looking for 'a girl with a strong personality, who's independent and knows what they want.'

When it comes to impressing Scott, the islanders had best keep their trainers packed firmly away. Talking about his icks, Scott shares, 'I'm not a fan of someone wearing Nike Air Force Trainers with a dress on a night out, or waking up with someone seeing patchy fake tan in the morning.'

And the star has quite a thing for an English Rose too! Revealing who his dream islander would be, Scott said 'Lily James, because her accent is unbelievable, a proper quintessentially English accent. There's something about it that's really nice.'

The bombshell hasn't coupled up with anyone yet, but fans are already convinced that the new arrival might cause some trouble for Molly Marsh – who could see her love triangle turn into a love square.

One fan wrote, ‘Molly’s head is defo gonna be turned by new bombshell Scott,’ as another laughed, ‘Bombshell incoming! Get ready for that whiplash, Molly, your head’s gonna be spinning.’

Does Scott Van Der Sluis have Instagram?