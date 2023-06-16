Kady McDermott’s Love Island Return Promises Drama

by Charley Ross |

When it comes to Love Island’s twists and turns, you never completely know what’s coming next when it comes to wild cards and surprise appearances.

The reality TV series has come under fire for apparent ratings decreases – in the first week, viewer numbers were down by a million in comparison to last year’s figures – so it’s perhaps no surprise at all that it’s chosen to bring back one of its more controversial, talked-about contestants to spice things up (and potentially boost ratings).

2016 Love Islander Kady McDermott is 'still looking for love', and will be making her big return to the villa seven years after first appearing on the show in series two, arguably one of the most dramatic ever.

Kady gave fans some unforgettable dramatic moments during her time on the show, including her showdown with fellow contestant Tina when she set her eyes on Kady’s partner Scott.

She set fans on edge by shouting abuse at Tina when she arrived back from a date with Scott and calling her dress ‘sh * t’, a rather memorable example of the messiness of Love Island couplings and recouplings.

There were an array of rows between Kady and Scott as he explored his feelings for Tina on the show. When they shared a bed, there was a row, during which Kady accused Tina of ‘manipulating’ the situation because she was a bombshell, calling him an ‘idiot’.

Scott and Kady did finish the show together, though – in third place, no less – and lived in Manchester together before calling their relationship quits in 2017. Since, she’s been linked with Aston Villa footballer Matty Cash, and ex-TOWIE star Myles Barnett.

This isn’t the first time that Love Island has brought back an old flame to hot things up – think Adam Collard, who appeared on last year’s series to shake things up after making his debut on the show in 2018.

But will Kady be ruffling feathers like she did before, or will she have mellowed with life experience and try a different approach?

ITV bosses have expressed hope that Kady will bring the same 'magic' that she brought to our screens back in 2016.