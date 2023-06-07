Love Island 2023: Who Is Zachariah Noble?

The second Love Island series of 2023 has officially begun.The summer series, taking place in Mallorca, kicked off on Monday 5 June and things are heating up already with the introduction of our first bombshell - Zachariah Noble.

In the opening episode, Maya Jama introduced us to the first set of islanders looking for love (and some social media followers). Once the first couples had been put together, the host asked them all if they were happy or if they could be happier, and two of the girls stepped forward. Then in came Zachariah...

So who is Zachariah? And should the other boys be worried? Here's everything you need to know.

Who is Zachariah Noble?

The first bombshell of series 10 is Zachariah Noble. He can be found on Instagram at @zachariah _ noble97 and often shares pictures of himself training or posing topless.

He is also the half-brother of Radio 1Xtra DJ Snoochie Shy, who is friends with Maya Jama and has appeared alongside her on Don't Hate the Playaz.

How old is he?

Zachariah was born in 1997 and is 25 years old. As for whether that means he's looking for a serious relationship? He seems to think so. The bombshell said: 'Being 25, I'm at a crossroads where I’ve been having fun, but I also want to have the peace and harmony that comes from being with the right woman.'

What does Zachariah do for work?

Zachariah is a personal trainer as well as a semi-professional basketball player. He is a shooting guard who most recently played for Worcester Wolves in British Basketball. He's also 6'3...

Where is he from?

The series 10 bombshell is from Lewisham in South East London. Fans immediately drew comparisons between Zach and former islander Jack Fowler, who appeared on series four, and it turns out the pair are friends.

But Zachariah has another best friend that he'll miss while he's away – his cat. 'My cat is a huge part of my life, I honestly love him. He's called Frank, I named him about 10 years ago - his full name is Frankie G Swagger Don I treat him as if he's my son, I'm going to miss him so much when I'm in the villa.'

Why did Zachariah want to go on Love Island?

Despite only being in the villa for two days, Zachariah instantly caused a stir. Jess Harding, 22, who is not happy with her current partner told the girls: 'He’s really handsome, and I feel like he’s playing it cool - I like that.'

Meanwhile, Catherine Agbaje, 22, admitted in the beach hut that she's 'enjoying getting to know André, but I feel like when Zach came in and he spoke I was like ok…he may be a bit of me…' And it worked! At the first recoupling Zachariah chose Catherine to be his partner.

Asked what he'll bring to the villa, Zachariah said: 'I'm a very chilled out guy and I’m completely myself 100% of the time. I’m quite straightforward and never struggle making friends, I like to look after people.'

He added: 'I'm pretty tall and I'm confident in myself. In this day and age I think being genuine is rare and I'm very genuine. What you see is what you get.'