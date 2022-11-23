Wayfair’s Early Access Black Friday Sale Has Started, So Now You Can Improve Your Home For Less

November is a magical month for a few reasons. The weather is getting cosier, we finally have an excuse to watch The Holiday on repeat, and Black Friday is merely days away, which means one thing and one thing only - deals galore. Wayfair, our go-to destination for all things homeware, is one of the brands getting a headstart on the Black Friday madness, with Early Access deals that will have you floored - and - ahead of the game.

Wayfair's Early Access Black Friday sale offers up to 60% off high-ticket items such as sofas and mattresses, making it a great time to save your hard-earned money on items that normally cost an arm and a leg. Dinner sets and coffee machines are also being sold at bargain prices, meaning you can a) start your Christmas shopping early b) indulge in a little self-care or c) all of the above.

Wayfair's Black Friday sales officially kick off between 24 and 28 November, but early access deals give you the opportunity to spread out your purchases over November, ensuring you don't miss out on any bargains. So, if you're ready to give your home an upgrade of a lifetime, we've scoured the Wayfair website for the very best early access Black Friday deals that deserve your attention ASAP. Shop our top picks below.