Wayfair’s Early Access Black Friday Sale Has Started, So Now You Can Improve Your Home For Less

November is a magical month for a few reasons. The weather is getting cosier, we finally have an excuse to watch The Holiday on repeat, and Black Friday is merely days away, which means one thing and one thing only - deals galore. Wayfair, our go-to destination for all things homeware, is one of the brands getting a headstart on the Black Friday madness, with Early Access deals that will have you floored - and - ahead of the game.
Wayfair's Early Access Black Friday sale offers up to 60% off high-ticket items such as sofas and mattresses, making it a great time to save your hard-earned money on items that normally cost an arm and a leg. Dinner sets and coffee machines are also being sold at bargain prices, meaning you can a) start your Christmas shopping early b) indulge in a little self-care or c) all of the above.
Wayfair's Black Friday sales officially kick off between 24 and 28 November, but early access deals give you the opportunity to spread out your purchases over November, ensuring you don't miss out on any bargains. So, if you're ready to give your home an upgrade of a lifetime, we've scoured the Wayfair website for the very best early access Black Friday deals that deserve your attention ASAP. Shop our top picks below.
SHOP: Wayfair's Early Access Black Friday Deal
The Swan coffee machine has all the charm of an old-fashioned retro coffee machine but all the functionality of a modern one. It features a 1.2L detachable water tank, as well as a measuring spoon and coffee presser to help start your day right. Available in this lovely pastel blue or cream, green or grey.
Transport yourself to Marrakech with these colourful mosaic patterns. The set includes six dinner plates, salad plates and salad bowls that will liven up your dinner table and certainly act as a conversation starter.
Add a sense of luxury to your boudoir with this faux-leather upholstered bed frame with stitched detail and a rich finish. The sprung slats offer a restful night's sleep, and the frame is also available in an elephant grey.
Boasting over 6,000 reviews on Wayfair's website, the Ferraro sofa is a clear favourite. Featuring a ribbed back and curved armrest, this piece is sure to make a statement in your living room. Plus, if you're hosting guests, the clic-clac mechanism will transform it from a sofa to a comfy bed in a matter of seconds.
Take the plunge and indulge in this stunning mustard yellow three-seater, for the ultimate splash of style. With its high cushion back, button details and wooden feat, this sofa is equal parts stylish, functional and now - thanks to the early Black Friday sale - affordable.
Sometimes it's time to call it a day on our mattress - and today might be that day. Get up to 30% off Siletnight's best-selling foam mattress, which will mould to your body resulting in ultimate comfort and support to your hips and lower back. Don't trust us? Indulge in a free 100-night trial, to give it a proper test before making a decision.
Reap the benefits of a fully-fledged wardrobe, which includes shelves, drawers AND hanging space - for just under £250. We love the cosy oak/white design, but if you're looking for something slightly more modern, make sure to check out the concrete grey/white version.
This vintage-feel coffee table will bring style and warmth to your space. It's easy to assemble, wear-resistant and can alternatively be used as a TV stand.
A minimal, space-saving desk is always a good idea. The Sadie Desk is easy to assemble and will
blend seamlessly into your living room, bedroom or kitchen, thereby creating a stylish yet functional
workplace