Your Dream Sofa Is Currently Half Price In Swoon’s Homeware Sale – But Not For Long

If there's something we know about sales, it's that when a discounted piece of furniture or homeware comes up, it's likely to be out of stock pretty swiftly. And, when it comes to saving a penny or two on those big-ticket items like the best sofas or the best bedframes, we simply can't resist. Enter: Swoon's homeware sale.

Now, this is not like any furniture sale because it's a flash sale with up to a whopping 50% off. What's so flashy about it, you ask? Well, it's only lasting a very short length of time, so you'll want to get your paws on the best-priced things and the biggest discounts as soon as humanly possible.

Think half-price mirrors and glossy coffee tables that you won't be able to say no to. Not to mention, the best sofa deals, thanks to their Speedy Sofas offers. Thanks, Swoon. From the bedroom to living rooms, a fresh spring look will be inviting and cosy. The perfect way to start off the new season with their Big Spring Sale.

Whether you've been waiting to upgrade your decade-old bed or just want to switch up the look of your living room with a brand new bouclé sofa, Swoon has a choice for everyone and we've found the best savings that you can grab. Standouts include the Winston Two-Seater and the Fitz Cocktail Chair. But, if they're not your style, we've got a mass of choices from the sale below.

SHOP: The Best Homeware In The Swoon Sale

1. Plymouth Rectangular Ottoman Buy now Description Add a little feminine touch to your living room or use it as a stool for your vanity table, ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. Luna Armchair Buy now Description In a bold Kingfisher blue colour choice, the Luna Armchair is a balance of clean lines and curved ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

3. Milward Three-Seater Sofa Buy now Description An updated version of the Chesterfield design, the Milward has a much sleeker and slender look. ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

4. Fitz Cocktail Chair Buy now Description Inspired by mid-century design, the Fitz Cocktail Chair is classy with stunning details such as ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

5. Burbage Double Size Bed Frame Buy now Description Have you heard? Bouclé is all in this season. And not just bouclé sofas, either. This quilted bed ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

6. Willem Armchair Buy now Description A unique design that has a stand out pleated detail, the Willem armchair comes in an ink blue ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

7. Toledo Chair Buy now Description In a stunning biscuit coloured velvet, Swoon does it again with the Toledo Chair. A curved back ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

8. Sidbury Armchair Buy now Description Sink into the Sidbury Armchair, and you'll never want to get off it again. Another velvet number ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now