Your Dream Sofa Is Currently Half Price In Swoon’s Homeware Sale – But Not For Long

Freshen up your home for spring with an end-of-season sale.

swoon sale
by Caitlin Casey |
Posted on

If there's something we know about sales, it's that when a discounted piece of furniture or homeware comes up, it's likely to be out of stock pretty swiftly. And, when it comes to saving a penny or two on those big-ticket items like the best sofas or the best bedframes, we simply can't resist. Enter: Swoon's homeware sale.

Now, this is not like any furniture sale because it's a flash sale with up to a whopping 50% off. What's so flashy about it, you ask? Well, it's only lasting a very short length of time, so you'll want to get your paws on the best-priced things and the biggest discounts as soon as humanly possible.

Think half-price mirrors and glossy coffee tables that you won't be able to say no to. Not to mention, the best sofa deals, thanks to their Speedy Sofas offers. Thanks, Swoon. From the bedroom to living rooms, a fresh spring look will be inviting and cosy. The perfect way to start off the new season with their Big Spring Sale.

Whether you've been waiting to upgrade your decade-old bed or just want to switch up the look of your living room with a brand new bouclé sofa, Swoon has a choice for everyone and we've found the best savings that you can grab. Standouts include the Winston Two-Seater and the Fitz Cocktail Chair. But, if they're not your style, we've got a mass of choices from the sale below.

SHOP: The Best Homeware In The Swoon Sale

Plymouth Rectangular Ottoman

Plymouth Rectangular Ottoman

Buy now

Description

Add a little feminine touch to your living room or use it as a stool for your vanity table,

Plymouth Rectangular Ottoman
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Luna Armchair

Luna Armchair

Buy now

Description

In a bold Kingfisher blue colour choice, the Luna Armchair is a balance of clean lines and curved

Luna Armchair
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Milward Three-Seater Sofa

Milward Three-Seater Sofa

Buy now

Description

An updated version of the Chesterfield design, the Milward has a much sleeker and slender look.

Milward Three-Seater Sofa
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Fitz Cocktail Chair

Fitz Cocktail Chair

Buy now

Description

Inspired by mid-century design, the Fitz Cocktail Chair is classy with stunning details such as

Fitz Cocktail Chair
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Burbage Double Size Bed Frame

Burbage Double Size Bed Frame

Buy now

Description

Have you heard? Bouclé is all in this season. And not just bouclé sofas, either. This quilted bed

Burbage Double Size Bed Frame
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Willem Armchair

Willem Armchair

Buy now

Description

A unique design that has a stand out pleated detail, the Willem armchair comes in an ink blue

Willem Armchair
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Toledo Chair

Toledo Chair

Buy now

Description

In a stunning biscuit coloured velvet, Swoon does it again with the Toledo Chair. A curved back

Toledo Chair
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Sidbury Armchair

Sidbury Armchair

Buy now

Description

Sink into the Sidbury Armchair, and you'll never want to get off it again. Another velvet number

Sidbury Armchair
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Norfolk Footstool

Norfolk Footstool

Buy now

Description

If you're a fan of vintage styling, this hunter-green footstool in velvet will no doubt set off

Norfolk Footstool
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now

Winston Two-Seater Sofa

Winston Two-Seater Sofa

Buy now

Description

A firm favourite with us, the Winston Two-Seater is a true showstopper. Combining traditional

Winston Two-Seater Sofa
Slide 1 of 1

Buy now
