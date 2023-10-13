  1. Home|
  2. Interiors|
  3. Homeware

These Incredible, Thoughtful Homeware Gifts Are All Under £100

Plus, save an extra 50% off selected items

La Redoute Homeware
by Emily Farquhar |
Published
1
East End Prints Routines Print
East End Prints Routines Print
2
Anapo Limestone Cup With Base
AM.PM Anapo Limestone Cup With Base
3
La Redoute Interieurs Shelly Shell Tufted Bath Mat
La Redoute Interieurs Shelly Shell Tufted Bath Mat
4
La Redoute Interieurs Jorda Patterned Cotton Patchwork Quilt
La Redoute Interieurs Jorda Patterned Patchwork Quilt
5
AM.PM Hannasta Oak And Opaline Globe Table Lamp
AM.PM Hannasta Oak And Opaline Globe Table Lamp
6
La Redoute Interieurs Set Of 2 Vinta Stoneware Mugs
La Redoute Interieurs Set Of 2 Vinta Stoneware Mugs
7
La Redoute Interieurs Egia Graphic Cushion Cover
La Redoute Interieurs Egia Graphic Cushion Cover
8
La Redoute Interieurs Uyova Multi-Compartment Box
La Redoute Interieurs Uyova Multi-Compartment Box
9
AM.PM Altadill Enamelled Stoneware Bowl
AM.PM Altadill Enamelled Stoneware Bowl
10
La Redoute Interieurs Kuro Decorative Ceramic Vase
La Redoute Interieurs Kuro Decorative Ceramic Vase
11
La Redoute Interieurs Set Of 2 Uyova Brass Or Black Frames
La Redoute Interieurs Set Of 2 Uyova Brass Or Black Frames
12
AM.PM Girandole Hand Embroidered Cotton Throw
AM.PM Girandole Hand Embroidered Cotton Throw
13
La Redoute Interieurs Fatouh Bedside Berber Style Rug
La Redoute Interieurs Fatouh Bedside Berber Style Rug
14
AM.PM Ollam Round Cement Plant Pot
AM.PM Ollam Round Cement Plant Pot
15
La Redoute Interieurs Loulou Striated Opaline Glass Table Lamp
La Redoute Interieurs Loulou Striated Opaline Glass Table Lamp

Although many love Christmas, for some people, it’s an absolute mare. And rightfully so. It’s busy, stressful, and can be very expensive. Not to mention the sheer choice of gifts and sales around this time of year – it's on another level.

When searching for the perfect Christmas gift, you want to know your special person will really love your choice, which can be the biggest challenge of them all. It should be something they will actually get some use out of, not just dumped in their closet to find one year later, all packaged up with the pristine tag still on.

That’s why we believe that homeware gifts are never a bad decision. If you’re unsure of your loved one’s Christmas list (don’t deny it, we all have one) then you need to narrow down your search to retailers you know you can depend on.

Ones that act on all the latest trends, and that are affordable without ever sacrificing on quality.
Type in: La Redoute. Known for its chic and unique homewares, the French retailer knows how to put on a spread.

Whether the person you’re gifting is into Fresh Retro, a modern yet current aesthetic that also carries a sense of nostalgia, or perhaps prefers more of a Modern Minimal interior, where industrialism meets a Scandinavian style, there’s something for everyone.

Perhaps a cosy throw and a funky cushion from La Redoute’s Autumnal Home collection might take your partner’s fancy? Or a trendy lamp from the brand’s Light It Up range could be just what your best friend’s lounge needs. This isn’t La Redoute’s first rodeo. Destress this Christmas season and leave the homeware gifts to the experts. Trust us when we say, your friends and family are in very good hands.

SHOP: Our Favourite Homeware Gifts Under £100

1. East End Prints Routines Print

East End Prints Routines Print La Redoute
Price: £42.75 (was £45)

laredoute.co.uk

East End Prints Routines Print
Price: £42.75 (was £45)

laredoute.co.uk

2. AM.PM Anapo Limestone Cup With Base

Anapo Limestone Cup With BaseLa Redoute
Price: £52.50 (was £75)

laredoute.co.uk

Anapo Limestone Cup With Base
Price: £52.50 (was £75)

laredoute.co.uk

3. La Redoute Interieurs Shelly Shell Tufted Bath Mat

La Redoute Interieurs Shelly Shell Tufted Bath MatLa Redoute
Price: £18.20 (was £26)

laredoute.co.uk

La Redoute Interieurs Shelly Shell Tufted Bath Mat
Price: £18.20 (was £26)

laredoute.co.uk

4. La Redoute Interieurs Jorda Patterned Patchwork Quilt

La Redoute Interieurs Jorda Patterned Cotton Patchwork Quilt La Redoute
Price: £37.20 (was £62)

laredoute.co.uk

La Redoute Interieurs Jorda Patterned Cotton Patchwork Quilt
Price: £37.20 (was £62)

laredoute.co.uk

5. AM.PM Hannasta Oak And Opaline Globe Table Lamp

AM.PM Hannasta Oak And Opaline Globe Table LampLa Redoute
Price: £86.25 (was £115)

laredoute.co.uk

AM.PM Hannasta Oak And Opaline Globe Table Lamp
Price: £86.25 (was £115)

laredoute.co.uk

6. La Redoute Interieurs Set Of 2 Vinta Stoneware Mugs

La Redoute Interieurs Set Of 2 Vinta Stoneware Mugs
Price: £12 (was £16)

laredoute.co.uk

La Redoute Interieurs Set Of 2 Vinta Stoneware Mugs
Price: £12 (was £16)

laredoute.co.uk

7. La Redoute Interieurs Egia Graphic Cushion Cover

La Redoute Interieurs Egia Graphic Cushion Cover La Redoute
Price: £12.80 (was £16)

laredoute.co.uk

La Redoute Interieurs Egia Graphic Cushion Cover
Price: £12.80 (was £16)

laredoute.co.uk

8. La Redoute Interieurs Uyova Multi-Compartment Box

La Redoute Interieurs Uyova Multi-Compartment BoxLa Redoute
Price: £26.60 (was £38)

laredoute.co.uk

La Redoute Interieurs Uyova Multi-Compartment Box
Price: £26.60 (was £38)

laredoute.co.uk

9. AM.PM Altadill Enamelled Stoneware Bowl

AM.PM Altadill Enamelled Stoneware BowlLa Redoute
Price: £24 (was £30)

laredoute.co.uk

AM.PM Altadill Enamelled Stoneware Bowl
Price: £24 (was £30)

laredoute.co.uk

10. La Redoute Interieurs Kuro Decorative Ceramic Vase

La Redoute Interieurs Kuro Decorative Ceramic Vase La Redoute
Price: £33.60 (was £48)

laredoute.co.uk

La Redoute Interieurs Kuro Decorative Ceramic Vase
Price: £33.60 (was £48)

laredoute.co.uk

11. La Redoute Interieurs Set Of 2 Uyova Brass Or Black Frames

La Redoute Interieurs Set Of 2 Uyova Brass Or Black Frames La Redoute
Price: £26.60 (was £38)

laredoute.co.uk

La Redoute Interieurs Set Of 2 Uyova Brass Or Black Frames
Price: £26.60 (was £38)

laredoute.co.uk

12. AM.PM Girandole Hand Embroidered Cotton Throw

AM.PM Girandole Hand Embroidered Cotton Throw La Redoute
Price: £68 (was £85)

laredoute.co.uk

AM.PM Girandole Hand Embroidered Cotton Throw
Price: £68 (was £85)

laredoute.co.uk

13. La Redoute Interieurs Fatouh Bedside Berber Style Rug

La Redoute Interieurs Fatouh Bedside Berber Style Rug La Redoute
Price: £24.50 (was £35)

laredoute.co.uk

La Redoute Interieurs Fatouh Bedside Berber Style Rug
Price: £24.50 (was £35)

laredoute.co.uk

14. AM.PM Ollam Round Cement Plant Pot

AM.PM Ollam Round Cement Plant Pot La Redoute
Price: £66.50 (was £95)

laredoute.co.uk

AM.PM Ollam Round Cement Plant Pot
Price: £66.50 (was £95)

laredoute.co.uk

15. La Redoute Interieurs Loulou Striated Opaline Glass Table Lamp

La Redoute Interieurs Loulou Striated Opaline Glass Table Lamp La Redoute
Price: £99 (was £165)

laredoute.co.uk

La Redoute Interieurs Loulou Striated Opaline Glass Table Lamp
Price: £99 (was £165)

laredoute.co.uk

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us