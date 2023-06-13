These Cooling Fans Are Basically As Good As The Dyson – But For A Fraction Of The Price

Summer has officially entered the chat (the sweat particles on our forehead as we're typing would agree) and we're all collectively trying to prevent from suffocating. Apart from drinking countless iced lattes and removing yet another layer, we find ourselves furiously typing 'best cooling fans' into Google. One product, in particular, always seems to make the top of the list. It is, of course, The Dyson Cool Tower Fan.

When it comes to fans, the Dyson might just take the cake for being the most effective out there. Quiet, cooling and pleasing to the eyes, the Dyson may be the unicorn of cooling fans but it does, however, come at a £349 eye-watering price-tag. If you're not willing make such a hefty investment, you'll be pleased to know that there are countless affordable tower fans which work just as well as the Dyson, but won't break the bank.

What sets the Dyson Cool Tower Fan apart from the rest is the sleek, bladeless design which blends right in with your interiors. Forget bulky eye-sores which ruin the vibe, what we're looking for in Dyson dupes are aesthetically pleasing, highly affective designs that will fit right in.

So, to help you remain cool all summer long, we've found the best Dyson fan alternatives to shop now.

SHOP: The Best Dyson Fan Dupes

