These Cooling Fans Are Basically As Good As The Dyson – But For A Fraction Of The Price

As it turns out, you don't need to spend £350 for a great fan.

by Marina Avraam |
Posted

Summer has officially entered the chat (the sweat particles on our forehead as we're typing would agree) and we're all collectively trying to prevent from suffocating. Apart from drinking countless iced lattes and removing yet another layer, we find ourselves furiously typing 'best cooling fans' into Google. One product, in particular, always seems to make the top of the list. It is, of course, The Dyson Cool Tower Fan.

When it comes to fans, the Dyson might just take the cake for being the most effective out there. Quiet, cooling and pleasing to the eyes, the Dyson may be the unicorn of cooling fans but it does, however, come at a £349 eye-watering price-tag. If you're not willing make such a hefty investment, you'll be pleased to know that there are countless affordable tower fans which work just as well as the Dyson, but won't break the bank.

What sets the Dyson Cool Tower Fan apart from the rest is the sleek, bladeless design which blends right in with your interiors. Forget bulky eye-sores which ruin the vibe, what we're looking for in Dyson dupes are aesthetically pleasing, highly affective designs that will fit right in.

So, to help you remain cool all summer long, we've found the best Dyson fan alternatives to shop now.

SHOP: The Best Dyson Fan Dupes

1. Dyson Cool Tower Fan, White

Dyson fan

Willing to make the investment? You won't regret it. The Dyson Cool Tower Fan offers powerful

2. Pro Breeze 32" Bladeless Tower Fan and Air Purifier

Editor's choice

pro breeze fan

As far as aesthetics go, the Pro Breeze Bladeless Tower Fan perfectly resembles the Dyson's

3. Acoolir Tower Fan, 22" Bladeless Fan

acoolir fan
Price: £139.89
AmazonAmazon Prime
If you're looking for a smaller version of the Dyson, Acoolir's 22" Inch Bladeless Fan is for you.

Price: £139.89
AmazonAmazon Prime
4. Dreo Nomad One Tower Fan with Remote

dreo nomad fan
Price: £79.99
Amazon
The Dreo Nomad is a best-seller on Amazon - and for good reason. Garnering over 11,000 positive

Price: £79.99
Amazon
5. Dimplex Ion Fresh Cooling Tower Fan - Copper

dimplex fan

This tower fan boasts a stunning copper finish with 70-degree oscillation and three fan speeds,

6. CONBOLA Desk Fan

conbola desk fan
Price: £65.09
Amazon
For a desk fan that looks exactly like the Dyson, the Conbola 11" bladeless fan is the way to go.

Price: £65.09
Amazon
7. ULTTY Bladeless Tower Fan and Air Purifier

ultty fan
Price: £149.99
AmazonAmazon Prime
This super smooth tower fan contains a high-quality HEPA filter to capture dust, pollen and smoke,

Price: £149.99
AmazonAmazon Prime
Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us