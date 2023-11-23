Seen The Stanley Cup Everywhere You Go? There’s Now 25% Off For Black Friday

The Stanley Cup has been on everyone's wish list since it blessed our TikTok feeds. Chic, high-quality and bound to make sure you get your water intake each day, what's not to love? However, this bad boy does come with a high price point, which we can't always justify. Fear not, hydration lovers, because this Black Friday, you can get some great discounts on Stanley Cups. From 3%, all the way up to 25% off at Anthropologie, your time has finally come to get in on the hype.
Whether your other half needs to up their water bottle game or you want to gift yourself a new bottle to show off in the office or at the gym - now is the time to invest.
Black Friday deals on Stanley Cups at a glance:
Save 25%: Stanley Double-Insulated Flip Straw Water Bottle, WAS £46, NOW £34.50
Save 5%: Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler 30oz Soft Matte , WAS £70.10, NOW £65.96
Save 3%: Stanley Quencher H2.O FlowState™ Tumbler 40oz Rose Quartz, WAS £49.49, NOW £47.83
Not only will a Stanley Cup keep your drinks cold for hours, but it'll keep your hot coffee or tea piping for as long as seven hours. It's a win-win if you ask us. It's a practical purchase necessary for everyday life. Read on for our top picks on Stanley Cup deals this Black Friday.
SHOP: The Best Stanley Cup Black Friday Deals
