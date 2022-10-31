Aldi Is Launching A White Company-Inspired Candle And Diffuser Collection

There is no denying that candles and diffusers are a homeware staple in the modern-day house.

Any homeware shop or supermarket that you visit - whether it be Dunelm or IKEA - always features a wide range of candles and diffusers that are perfect for any house-proud individual. The best part? The scents that you can choose from are endless, from classics such as vanilla to more obscure scents such as the smell of a fresh baguette. You really have so much to choose from.

The only downside to candles and diffusers is that sometimes, they can be expensive. This can be a real shame, especially when you have what can only be described as a soft spot for them, and want one of each in every single room in your house. Luckily, though, some retailers do us a huge favour and sell them for a slightly more reasonable price.

And one store that does us justice when looking for cheap alternatives to luxury products, is Aldi. The possibilities are endless - it has budget-friendly bedroom ranges, beauty products and now? Candles and diffusers.

Its new scent-sational range Hotel Collection- which is set to launch on October 30 - has brought us luxury candles and diffusers at a fraction of the price of their more expensive counterparts.

Inspired by The White Company's Noir range, Aldi's Hotel Collection features a candle and matching reed diffuser, ideal for any nook or cranny in your home. The kitchen? The living room? The bedroom? Yes to all three. You could even have it accompany you on those cold nights sitting outside next to your chimenea.

Its candles and diffusers, which are all priced at a budget-friendly £3.99, come in three different luscious scents: Cedar, Myrrh and Black Musk; Dark Wood & Cardamom; and Cedarwood, Vanilla & Pepper.

You can shop the new collection online or in-store at Aldi, but grab one as soon as you can because these are Specialbuys - once they're gone they're gone.

Dark Wood & Cardamom Candle - A fresh yet intense masculine scent perfect for any room in your house.

Dark Wood & Cardamom Diffuser - The black design on this diffuser will add a touch of elegance to your home.

Cedarwood, Vanilla & Pepper Diffuser - This diffuser has the perfect aroma to relax and unwind.

Cedarwood, Vanilla & Pepper Candle - The perfect addition to any living space in your home.

Cedar, Myrrh & Black Musk Diffuser - Featuring woody notes with an undertone of citrus.