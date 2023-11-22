In This Year’s Oliver Bonas Black Friday Sale, I’ve Finally Found Affordable Homeware I Really Like

Oliver Bonas is one of our favourite homeware destinations and it's not hard to see why. With beautiful furniture and unique trinkets you won't find anywhere else, it's the perfect place to treat yourself or a loved one to a festive treat or two.

Luckily, the Oliver Bonas Black Friday sale has arrived early, and this year shoppers can get up to 25% off selected items. Don’t be alarmed if you can’t see the deal straight away, you might just need to sign up (or in using your email address if you're already registered). It’s free, plus being an Oliver Bonas member entitles you to some unmissable perks, including a £5 voucher to spend, rewards on your birthday and of course, early access to the brand's Black Friday sale.

Not sure where to start? I’ve scrolled through the Oliver Bonas Black Friday sale to pick out my favourite finds. From mirrors to bed linen, finally I've found homewares that are affordable and lovely, too.