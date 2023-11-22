  1. Home|
In This Year’s Oliver Bonas Black Friday Sale, I’ve Finally Found Affordable Homeware I Really Like

There's 25% off selected items.

by Alice Hall
Published
Oliver Bonas jug
Luca Leopard Orange Ceramic Milk Jug
Oliver Bonas wine rack
Maya Seven Bottle Gold Metal Wine Rack
Oliver Bonas duvet cover
Floral Ruffle White Double Duvet &amp; Pillowcases Bed Linen Set
Oliver Bonas lamp
Eva Pink Concrete &amp; Gold Foil Desk and Table Lamp
Oliver Bonas mirror
Aurora Green Glass Wall Mirror
Oliver Bonas book case
Flower Gold Metal Bookends
Oliver Bonas eye mask
Valerie Floral Yellow Eye Mask
Oliver Jonas head board
Flora Azure Blue Velvet Double Bed Headboard

Oliver Bonas is one of our favourite homeware destinations and it's not hard to see why. With beautiful furniture and unique trinkets you won't find anywhere else, it's the perfect place to treat yourself or a loved one to a festive treat or two.

Luckily, the Oliver Bonas Black Friday sale has arrived early, and this year shoppers can get up to 25% off selected items. Don’t be alarmed if you can’t see the deal straight away, you might just need to sign up (or in using your email address if you're already registered). It’s free, plus being an Oliver Bonas member entitles you to some unmissable perks, including a £5 voucher to spend, rewards on your birthday and of course, early access to the brand's Black Friday sale.

Not sure where to start? I’ve scrolled through the Oliver Bonas Black Friday sale to pick out my favourite finds. From mirrors to bed linen, finally I've found homewares that are affordable and lovely, too.

SHOP: The Best Homeware In The Oliver Bonas Black Friday Sale 2023

1. Luca Leopard Orange Ceramic Milk Jug

Oliver Bonas
Price: £14.63 (was £19.50)

https://www.oliverbonas.com

Description

We are obsessed with this leopard ceramic milk jug, which is now available for under £15 in the

2. Maya Seven Bottle Gold Metal Wine Rack

Oliver Bonas
Price: £37.13 (was £49.50)

https://www.oliverbonas.com

Description

Add a chic touch to your home with this solid iron wine rack, finished in a shiny gold. It can

3. Floral Ruffle White Double Duvet &amp; Pillowcases Bed Linen Set

Oliver Bonas
Price: £71.25 (was £95)

https://www.oliverbonas.com

Description

Spring may feel like a distant memory, but you can inject some flower power into your home with

4. Eva Pink Concrete &amp; Gold Foil Desk and Table Lamp

Oliver Bonas
Price: £29.63 (was £39.50)

https://www.oliverbonas.com

Description

Cosy season is here, and this contemporary-style lamp is the perfect way to elevate any room or

5. Aurora Green Glass Wall Mirror

Oliver Bonas
Price: £93.75 (was £125)

https://www.oliverbonas.com

Description

Add a statement feature to any wall with the art deco-inspired mirror, designed to be hung

6. Flower Gold Metal Bookends

Oliver Bonas
Price: £31.88 (was £42.50)

https://www.oliverbonas.com

Description

Give your favourite books the storage they deserve with these metal bookends. In a shiny gold

7. Valerie Floral Yellow Eye Mask

Oliver Bonas
Price: £6.50 (was 16.50)

https://www.oliverbonas.com

Description

We all know someone who is obsessed with their slumber. Treat the sleep-addict in your life (or

8. Flora Azure Blue Velvet Double Bed Headboard

Oliver Bonas
Price: £325 (was £545)

https://www.oliverbonas.com

Description

Headboards can be expensive, so if yours needs an upgrade why not take advantage of this

