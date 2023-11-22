In This Year’s Oliver Bonas Black Friday Sale, I’ve Finally Found Affordable Homeware I Really Like

Oliver Bonas is one of our favourite homeware destinations and it's not hard to see why. With beautiful furniture and unique trinkets you won't find anywhere else, it's the perfect place to treat yourself or a loved one to a festive treat or two.
Luckily, the Oliver Bonas Black Friday sale has arrived early, and this year shoppers can get up to 25% off selected items. Don’t be alarmed if you can’t see the deal straight away, you might just need to sign up (or in using your email address if you're already registered). It’s free, plus being an Oliver Bonas member entitles you to some unmissable perks, including a £5 voucher to spend, rewards on your birthday and of course, early access to the brand's Black Friday sale.
Not sure where to start? I’ve scrolled through the Oliver Bonas Black Friday sale to pick out my favourite finds. From mirrors to bed linen, finally I've found homewares that are affordable and lovely, too.
SHOP: The Best Homeware In The Oliver Bonas Black Friday Sale 2023
Description
We are obsessed with this leopard ceramic milk jug, which is now available for under £15 in the
Description
Add a chic touch to your home with this solid iron wine rack, finished in a shiny gold. It can
Description
Spring may feel like a distant memory, but you can inject some flower power into your home with
Description
Cosy season is here, and this contemporary-style lamp is the perfect way to elevate any room or
Description
Add a statement feature to any wall with the art deco-inspired mirror, designed to be hung
Description
Give your favourite books the storage they deserve with these metal bookends. In a shiny gold
Description
We all know someone who is obsessed with their slumber. Treat the sleep-addict in your life (or
Description
Headboards can be expensive, so if yours needs an upgrade why not take advantage of this