Hotel Chocolat’s Velvetiser Makes ‘Best Hot Chocolate’ And It’s Cheaper Than Ever For Black Friday

Nothing says Christmas like a warm cup of hot chocolate. But if you want to upgrade your hot drink game, why not try the notorious Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser? The handy device is a firm favourite on chocolate lovers' Christmas lists year after year, and it's easy to see why.

The Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser makes barista-grade hot chocolate in just a couple of minutes. All you need to do is choose your chocolate and add real chocolate flakes to your choice of dairy, plant milk or water. Then press the button and let the patented velvetising process deliver luxurious cloud-like chocolate velvet. The Velvetiser only takes up the same space as a kettle and adjusts easily for a left and right hand pour. The classic copper clad Velvetiser is chic and stylish and will be a welcome addition to any kitchen countertop, but it also comes in Charcoal, Gold and White.

Need more convincing? Just ask the 1662 people who have left a five star review for the machine on the Hotel Chocolat website. 'So glad I bought this product!! It literally makes the best hot chocolate ever! So easy to use, easy to set up, only takes 2.5 minutes to make such a high standard of drink, if you’re a hot chocolate lover, you’ve GOT TO buy this!!,' wrote one reviewer.

The even better news is that many retailers currently have amazing savings on the Velvetsier this Black Friday, with the machine hitting its cheapest ever price on Amazon where it's currently available to buy for under £90. In all the deals below, the Velvetiser comes as a starter kit, which contains the Velvetiser machine, two ceramic cups and 10 hot chocolate sachets, including milky, salted caramel, classic, hazelnut, orange, chilli, ginger, mint, vanilla, white and 85% dark. To shop all Velvetiser accessories head to Hotel Chocolat's website.

SHOP: Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser Black Friday Deals

Other Hot Chocolate machines in the Black Friday sale: