Here’s Where You Can Buy ‘Hotel’ Bedding To Make Every Night Feel Like A Holiday

There's nothing like sliding into a fresh bed after checking into a hotel and feeling the crisp, clean bed linen against your skin. It's supremely indulgent and something we'll forever chase to have in our home. In hopes of making our bedrooms even more luxurious (alongside our herbal diffusers and full-length mirrors), we've been on the hunt to find the most similar 'hotel' bedding, that will up the ante on your old mattress.

Our homes are a haven for relaxation, especially our bedrooms. Collapsing into a fresh set of bed linen after a challenging week is everything we ever want. When it comes to bedding sets, there's a lot o think about - from sateen and percale finishes, to silk or egyptian cotton materials, there's something for everyone.

What do I need for a full luxury bedding set?

If you're going to invest in some high-quality bedding, you'll want to make sure you're really upgrading your whole set without forgetting anything. From dreamy pillows to soft-to-touch sheets, this is what will make the difference between a regular rest and the extremely cosy sleep we get from hotel stays.

Firstly, you'll want to think about your bottom sheet. When it comes to bedding, you can either grab fitted sheets or flat sheets and that is definitely a case of personal preference. Think about looking into cotton sheets which are breathable, soft as well as being easy to clean. Linen sheets also make for a popular choice, if you're looking for something lighter.

Next up is pillows and duvets. Pillows are important to think about because a soft or firm pillow can be the difference between a restful and restless nights sleep. From memory foam to duck feather, there are lots of choices out there and you'll probably know which one suits your neck and sleeping pattern more. If you like your bedding to feel heavy and warm, go for a high-feather filling in duvets and pillows, as these can naturally create a more cosy feel.

Depending on the finish of your bedding set, pillowcases and duvets can be the real key to getting that hotel feel. Sateen finishes offer a high-shine look that is familiar to hotel goers and then silk can be beneficial to skin and will feel indulgent. Go for a classic 100% cotton choice if you want to keep it simple but luxurious.

Throws and bedspreads are the last thing you want to think about, and can add something just extra special to any bedding set. They're not necessary, but can help to make your bedding unique.

What bedding do they use in hotels?

To get that crisp and smooth feeling of a hotel bed, many luxury hotels will use the highest-quality materials to really ensure a comforting finish every single time. The most popular choice at hotels is 100% cotton sets with long staples and single ply in white. Most of the time the sheets will come with a percale finish, making them light and crisp, but sateen is also a popular choice and how you will get that silky feeling. If you're not a fan of cotton, go for a silk or linen finish to get that indulgent feeling without having to go for cotton.

Ready to dive into the comfiest selection of bedsheets, duvet covers and pillowcases? Here's our selection of the best luxury and 'hotel' beddings you can buy.