  1. Home|
  2. Interiors|
  3. Homeware

There Are Huge Discounts On Coffee Machines In The Black Friday Sale But These Are The Best Deals

Some of these deals have to be seen to be believed.

best coffee machine deals
by Alice Hall |
Published
1
John Lewis coffee machine
John Lewis Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Machine by Sage, Black Truffle
2
Nespresso Coffee Machine
Magimix Nespresso Vertuo Pop Coffee Machine Black
3
Sage coffee machine
Sage <strong>The Barista Pro Coffee Machine</strong>
4
Coffee Machine
DeLonghi Nescafé Dolce Gusto Mini Me Pod Capsule Coffee Machine
5
Lavazza A Modo Mio Desea Coffee Machine,
Lavazza A Modo Mio Desea Coffee Machine, Cream
6
Smeg coffee machine
Smeg BCC02 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine - Black
7
CitiZ & Milk 11319 Coffee Machine by Magimix 
<strong>CitiZ &amp; Milk 11319 Coffee Machine by Magimix - White</strong>
8
Eletta Cappuccino Fully Automatic Bean to Cup coffee machine
DeLonghi Eletta Cappuccino Fully Automatic Bean to Cup coffee machine - White
9
Bosch Finesse Coffee Machine
<strong>Bosch Finesse Coffee Machine - Cream</strong>
10
Beko CEP5152B Espresso Pump Coffee Machine 
Beko CEP5152B Espresso Pump Coffee Machine 
11
Aromafresh II Grind and Brew 1030-05 Glass Jug
Aromafresh II Grind and Brew 1030-05 Glass Jug

Whether you're a natural early bird or need a hit of caffeine to get you out of bed in the morning, nothing beats that first sip of coffee - and adding a coffee machine to your routine is the perfect way to upgrade your morning beverage.

Although coffee machines can be expensive, they are well worth the investment in the long run because buying coffee every day can be a pricey habit. If you are a coffee aficionado, there's a huge selection of machines on the market that promise barista-grade coffee, with professional touches such as Latte Art. If you’re short on time and just need a quick caffeine fix, a coffee machine that uses pods containing a pre-portioned capsule of espresso can deliver all the flavour you love in half the time (no more queuing at your local Starbucks.)

This Black Friday, there are incredible deals on coffee machines from some of our favourite retailers, including Very, Amazon and John Lewis, with prices slashed by up to 45%. With so many coffee machines (and amazing deals) on the market, it can be hard to know where to begin. Pod or Espresso machine? Nespresso or Smeg? And what about filter machines?

We’ve broken down the best Black Friday deals on all types of coffee machines, so you can find your perfect fit. Read on for our top picks…

SHOP: The Best Coffee Machine Deals In The Black Friday Sales

1. John Lewis Nespresso Creatista Plus Coffee Machine by Sage, Black Truffle

John Lewis coffee machine John Lewis
Price: £329.95 (was £500)

https://www.johnlewis.com

Description

From silky smooth lattes to frothy cappuccinos, the Nespresso Creatista machine allows you to make

John Lewis coffee machine
Price: £329.95 (was £500)

https://www.johnlewis.com

2. Magimix Nespresso Vertuo Pop Coffee Machine Black

Nespresso Coffee MachineNespresso
Price: £59.99 (was 99.99)

https://www.lakeland.co.uk

Description

Experience having your very own barista in the kitchen with the Magimix Nespresso coffee machine,

Nespresso Coffee Machine
Price: £59.99 (was 99.99)

https://www.lakeland.co.uk

3. Sage <strong>The Barista Pro Coffee Machine</strong>

Sage coffee machineSage
Price: £598 (was £729)

https://www.very.co.uk

Description

For those who are serious about their coffee, look no further than Sage's stylish espresso

Sage coffee machine
Price: £598 (was £729)

https://www.very.co.uk

4. DeLonghi Nescafé Dolce Gusto Mini Me Pod Capsule Coffee Machine

Coffee MachineNescafe
Price: £45 (was £60.14)

https://www.amazon.co.uk

Description

On the less expensive end of the price range, this DeLonghi machine is a sure winner. And with a

Coffee Machine
Price: £45 (was £60.14)

https://www.amazon.co.uk

5. Lavazza A Modo Mio Desea Coffee Machine, Cream

Lavazza A Modo Mio Desea Coffee Machine,John Lewis
Price: £149 (£199)

https://www.johnlewis.com

Description

The Lavazza ModoMio Desea coffee machine allows you to enjoy your favourite recipes with a single

Lavazza A Modo Mio Desea Coffee Machine,
Price: £149 (£199)

https://www.johnlewis.com

6. Smeg BCC02 Bean to Cup Coffee Machine - Black

Smeg coffee machine Smeg
Price: £600 (was £700)

https://www.argos.co.uk

Description

Smeg is one of the coolest kitchen brands on the market, and the bean to cup coffee machine will

Smeg coffee machine
Price: £600 (was £700)

https://www.argos.co.uk

7. <strong>CitiZ &amp; Milk 11319 Coffee Machine by Magimix - White</strong>

CitiZ & Milk 11319 Coffee Machine by Magimix Nespresso/Very
Price: £210 (was £225)

https://www.very.co.uk

Description

If you're looking for a mid-range coffee machine that uses pods, the Magimix is a clear winner.

CitiZ & Milk 11319 Coffee Machine by Magimix 
Price: £210 (was £225)

https://www.very.co.uk

8. DeLonghi Eletta Cappuccino Fully Automatic Bean to Cup coffee machine - White

Eletta Cappuccino Fully Automatic Bean to Cup coffee machine DeLonghi
Price: £549 (was £999.99)

https://www.delonghi.com

Description

The incredible 45% saving on this DeLonghi bean to cup coffee machine is hard to resist. From

Eletta Cappuccino Fully Automatic Bean to Cup coffee machine
Price: £549 (was £999.99)

https://www.delonghi.com

9. <strong>Bosch Finesse Coffee Machine - Cream</strong>

Bosch Finesse Coffee MachineBosch
Price: £38 (was £119)

https://www.very.co.uk

Description

Sometimes, you just need a simple coffee machine that does what it says on the tin. If this sounds

Bosch Finesse Coffee Machine
Price: £38 (was £119)

https://www.very.co.uk

10. Beko CEP5152B Espresso Pump Coffee Machine 

Beko CEP5152B Espresso Pump Coffee Machine Beko/Amazon
Price: £57.79 (was £99.99)

https://www.amazon.co.uk

Description

Easy to use, this traditional coffee machine offers a simple way to make barista-style espresso

Beko CEP5152B Espresso Pump Coffee Machine 
Price: £57.79 (was £99.99)

https://www.amazon.co.uk

11. Aromafresh II Grind and Brew 1030-05 Glass Jug

Aromafresh II Grind and Brew 1030-05 Glass JugAromefresh
Price: £191.99 (was £234.99)

https://www.wayfair.co.uk

Description

If freshly brewed filter coffee is your thing, then this Aromafresh machine is one of the best on

Aromafresh II Grind and Brew 1030-05 Glass Jug
Price: £191.99 (was £234.99)

https://www.wayfair.co.uk

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us