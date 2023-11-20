  1. Home|
These Zara Home Buys Will Make Your Space Look More Expensive (But They’re In The Sale)

Time to give your home an upgrade.

by Alice Hall
If you're anything like us, then you can't get enough of Zara Home. And with Black Friday just around the corner, we're already excited for huge savings on some of the high-street retailer's best-loved products.

While the dates are yet to be confirmed, we expect Zara's Black Fridaysale to land between Friday the 24th November and Sunday 26th. Zara usually gives priority access to app users, so make sure you download the app in good time.

As we wait for Zara Home's Black Friday sale to start, we've rounded up some of the best deals that you can shop right now. Plus, all the products we've chosen look far more expensive than they are - so you can elevate your home for just a fraction of the price of other retailers. From mirrors to towels, shop our top picks below.

1. Wall Mirror with Chain

Price: £129.99 (was £159.99)

Description

This gorgeous brass wall mirror will add a sophisticated touch to any room. The handy shelf at the

2. 300-Thread-Count Cotton Sateen Duvet Cover

Price: £59.99 for a double (was £69.99)

Description

If your bed linen is due an upgrade, then why not opt for sateen? The material stands out thanks

3. Tufting Cushion Cover

Price: £29.99 (was £39.99)

Description

One of the best ways to change up your home is with cushions, and these tufting covers by Zara

4. Striped Jacquard Towel

Price: £23.99 (was £29.99)

Description

Summer may be a distant memory, but you can continue the holiday vibes at home with one of these

5. Mimosa Sublime

Price: £23.99 for the diffuser (was £29.00)

Description

Transport yourself to a field full of flowers with the Zara home Mimosa Sublime fragrance

6. Extra-Soft Bath Mat

Price: £19.99 (was £23.99)

Description

As the weather gets colder, treat your toes to a luxurious new bathmat. This one by Zara is extra

7. Dyed thread textured weave towel

Price: £9.99 for a hand towel (was £12.99)

Description

This two-tone dyed thread towel wouldn't look out of place in a fancy hotel, but there's currently

