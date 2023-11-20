These Zara Home Buys Will Make Your Space Look More Expensive (But They’re In The Sale)

If you're anything like us, then you can't get enough of Zara Home. And with Black Friday just around the corner, we're already excited for huge savings on some of the high-street retailer's best-loved products.

While the dates are yet to be confirmed, we expect Zara's Black Fridaysale to land between Friday the 24th November and Sunday 26th. Zara usually gives priority access to app users, so make sure you download the app in good time.

As we wait for Zara Home's Black Friday sale to start, we've rounded up some of the best deals that you can shop right now. Plus, all the products we've chosen look far more expensive than they are - so you can elevate your home for just a fraction of the price of other retailers. From mirrors to towels, shop our top picks below.

2. 300-Thread-Count Cotton Sateen Duvet Cover Zara home Price: £ 59.99 for a double (was £69.99) Description If your bed linen is due an upgrade, then why not opt for sateen? The material stands out thanks

3. Tufting Cushion Cover Zara home Price: £ 29.99 (was £39.99) Description One of the best ways to change up your home is with cushions, and these tufting covers by Zara

4. Striped Jacquard Towel Zara Home Price: £ 23.99 (was £29.99) Description Summer may be a distant memory, but you can continue the holiday vibes at home with one of these

5. Mimosa Sublime Zara home Price: £ 23.99 for the diffuser (was £29.00) Description Transport yourself to a field full of flowers with the Zara home Mimosa Sublime fragrance