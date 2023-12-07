  1. Home|
12 Grey Bedroom Ideas To Give Your Space A Minimalist Upgrade

It's the shade to beat all shades.

Whether its charcoal, slate, silver or ash, grey interiors have been a favourite for the past decade, and they look set to say for 2024.

And it's easy to see the appeal. As the halfway point between white and black, grey provides the perfect base to pair with almost every other colour or colour palette. It's a softer alternative to the starkness of white, but still provides a calming, neutral vibe in paler shades, or a cosy aesthetic in darker tones.

In 2020, grey was crowned most popular interior colour of the year, and it became the go-to hue homeowners are choosing to paint their home. While some favour warmer hues (brown dominated the interior landscape this year), you still can't go wrong with this crowd-pleaser.

If you need anymore persuading, just look to Molly Mae's interiors. Molly shared a picture of her guest bedroom on her interiors Instagram account @mollymaison, which features her signature neutral colour palette of whites, beiges and greys. She accompanied the picture with the caption 'Guest bedroom one is complete. The most calm space. So happy.'

It can be hard to know where to start when curating a grey bedroom. How much grey is too much? What shade is right for you? And what colours should you combine it with?

Luckily, we’ve done the hard work for you and picked out twelve ways you can inject a splash of grey into your bedroom. From wallpaper to vases, read on for our picks…

1. 1. Cosy up with a throw

2. 2. Upgrade your headboard

3. 3. Add a grey lamp

4. 4. Add shelves

5. 5. Paint the walls

6. 6. Add a vase

7. 7. Switch up your furniture

8. 8. Play with wallpaper

9. 9. Keep it almost white

10. 10. Add a rug

11. 11. Upgrade your bed linen

12. 12. Add a mirror

