Here’s Where To Buy The Home Decor From Emma Chamberlain’s $4.3 Million House Tour

At 21 years old, Emma Chamberlain has taken the social media world by storm. From her viral Met Gala interview with Jack Harlow, to being one of the most watched influencers on YouTube, the Californian internet personality has certainly got our attention. For anyone who loves a sneak peek into an influencer's home, she's kindly given us an intimate tour of her Los Angeles pad (and a whole lot of interiors inspo in the process).

The interview with Architectural Digest saw us take a peek inside her house where she took 'a mixture of everything that [ she ] loves from every era' and where 'every room has a different feel'. From her chic '70s bedroom to a jaw-dropping gold marble bathroom, it's hard not to feel envious. Especially when you learn that it's a $31,000 Trueing Studio chain chandelier in her kitchen, hanging effortlessly above a Martin Massé dining table.

Working closely with Ashley Drost and Marie Trohman of Proem Studio, it's a modern dream house that every interiors enthusiast can appreciate. But it isn't just full of luxury. The house, that was built in the 1950s, is filled with smaller etsy trinkets that cost as little as $13, as well as paintings by her dad.

When it comes to the interior, design is key. Chamberlain's home feels indulgent while also managing to look laidback. And while trinkets, fixtures and features have come from far and wide, every piece has found a home inside her home - whether it's a coaster from etsy or vintage lamps from Ron Rezek.

If you're wondering where you can get your hands on the exact items (as well as some more achievable options), wonder no more. We've been on the hunt for which designers, brands and products have created this space of Emma Chamberlain's. Here's where to buy them below.