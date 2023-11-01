Le Creuset Black Friday 2023: Everything We’re Hoping To See In The Sale

No one does kitchenware quite like Le Creuset. From the multi-coloured mugs we want in every single colour, to the heart-shaped casserole dish that's been on our wish-list for far too long, Le Creuset know a thing or two about aesthetically-pleasing crockery of exceptional quality. And, what better time to give your kitchenware an overhaul than during Le Creuset's Black Friday sale?

Whether you're looking to replace that set of plates with a crack on every edge, or that pan with more scratches than surface, the Le Creuset Black Friday sale is here to help.

When is Black Friday 2023?

This year, Black Friday lands on Friday 24 November, and it's an ideal excuse to grab those last-minute Christmas presents, stocking fillers and homeware bargains. Cyber Monday - which some say surpasses Black Friday in terms of sales - falls on Monday 27 November.

Does Le Creuset participate in the Black Friday Sale?

Last year, we saw dozens of fantastic Le Creuset deals on retailers such as Amazon and John Lewis, so we're anticipating sales of up to 20% off - if not more.

While the Le Creuset Black Friday sale is yet to begin, we've listed the Le Creuset items we are bookmarking for sale season. Keep scrolling for the best bits.