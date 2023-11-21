  1. Home|
Always Wanted A Sonos System In Your House? There’s Now £200 In The Black Friday Sale

Sonos is currently offering 25% off

by Alice Hall |
Updated
With Christmas fast approaching, there's never been a better time to invest in a quality sound system for your home. Whether you're hosting a festive party or want to add a cinema-style streaming experience to your home, Sonos provides some of the best quality sound on the market.

Sonos has a huge collection of smart speakers, soundbars, subwoofers, portable devices, with prices ranging from £95 to £800. They are currently offering up to 25% off for Black Friday, with prices discounted to as low as £119. The offers are valid until 27 November, on sonos.com and through participating retail partners.

With such a wide range of products on the market, picking the right Sonos for your home at the best price can be tricky. Luckily we've done the hard work for you and spent hours scrolling through the best Black Friday deals on Sonos. Shop our pick of the best deals below.

SHOP: The Best Sonos Black Friday Deals

1. Sonos Arc Sound Bar

on sale

SONOS arc Sonos
Price: £699 (was £899)

www.johnlewis.com

Description

The Sonos Arc is the go-to recommendation for those looking for immersive, Dolby Atmos sound. The

2. Sonos Beam (Gen 2)

on sale

Sonos Beam Sonos
Price: £399 (was £499)

https://www.sonos.com

Description

From music to films, the latest generation of Beam enriches all your entertainment with virtual

3. Sonos Ray

on sale

Sonos RaySonos
Price: £219 (was £279)

https://www.sonos.com

Description

The Sonos Ray is the perfect speaker for those looking to enhance their gaming audio. Its compact

4. Sonos Roam

on sale

Sonos Roam Sonos
Price: £134 (was £179)

https://www.sonos.com

Description

Sonos roam is a portable speaker that's one of the least expensive of the collection. Enjoy hours

5. Sonos Sub (Gen 3)

on sale

Sonos Sub Gen 3Sonos Sub
Price: £599 (was £799)

https://www.currys.co.uk

Description

Experience some of the most powerful, cinema-style sounds with the Sonos Sub (Gen 3). With it's

6. Sonos Sub Mini

on sale

Sonos mini wirelessSonos
Price: £339 (was £429)

https://www.currys.co.uk

Description

Bring big sound to small places with the Sonos Sub Mini. Despite being compact, its dual custom

7. Sonos Roam SL

on sale

Sonos Roam Sonos
Price: £119 (was £159)

https://www.sonos.com

Description

The Sonos Roam SL is the most affordable of the whole Sonos collection. It looks nearly identical

