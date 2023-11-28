  1. Home|
The Best Bedding For Every Home And Budget That Will Give You The Best Night’s Sleep

We spend a third of our lives in bed, so it's time to invest.

Soho Home Luna Linen Duvet Cover
The White Company Single Row Cord Egyptian Cotton Duvet Cover
Dusk Mykonos Duvet Cover 200 TC Cotton White
Anthropologie Lucretia Jacquard Cotton Duvet Cover
Soak And Sleep Pure Mulberry Silk Bedding
H+M Linen-blend Duvet Cover Set
John Lewis Warm And Cosy Plain Brushed Cotton Double Duvet Cover, Merlot
Piglet In Bed Striped Duvet Cover
Cuddledown Cotton Percale Bedding Set
Mango Floral Design Duvet Cover
Marks and Spencer Washed Cotton Duvet Cover
Bed Threads 100% French Flax Linen Scalloped Pillowcases

With dark, cold evenings well and truly upon us, treating ourselves to some new bedding has never felt more tempting. We spend around a third of our lives in bed, so good quality bedding is well worth the investment - and integral to the quality of our slumber. A 2012 study by the US National Sleep Foundation found that 73% of us sleep better on fresh sheets (And also, that our romantic lives improve.)

Before showcasing our top choices of bedding, there are a few factors to consider. One of these is seasonality. Those who struggle to keep warm in the winter months should opt for insulating materials such as brushed cotton, fleece and flannel. For a more budget-friendly version, you can't go wrong with polyester. If, on the other hand, you find yourself tossing and turning due to being too hot, a flat sheet made of crisp cotton or linen will keep you cool throughout the night.

The White Company

Another element to consider when it comes to bedding is thread count, which literally refers to the number of threads per square inch of the sheet. The higher the thread count, the more comfortable the cotton - think dreamy hotel bedding. We would recommend aiming for a thread count of between 200 and 400, because sheets within these ranges tend to be soft and durable. The general rule is if you like to be cooler at night, choose a lower thread count (as this means you’re getting fewer threads per square inch of fabric) and if you prefer to be snug, go higher.

The beauty-conscious among us might prefer to ditch cotton altogether in favour of sleeping on silk, which can improve skin and hair hydration, and prevent fine lines and wrinkles. Meanwhile, eucalyptus sheets are extra soft and feel like you're sleeping on silk or rayon. The fabric is cool to the touch, which can be quite a relief for those who get hot when they sleep or sweat a lot.

With so many materials, colours and brands on the market, the hunt for the perfect bedding can feel like a minefield. If you don't know where to start, we've rounded up our pick of the best.

1. Soho Home Luna Linen Duvet Cover

Soho Home Luna Linen Duvet Cover
Price: £210 (double)

www.sohohome.com

2. The White Company Single Row Cord Egyptian Cotton Duvet Cover

The White Company Single Row Cord Egyptian Cotton Duvet Cover
Price: £65 (double)

www.thewhitecompany.com

3. Dusk Mykonos Duvet Cover 200 TC Cotton White

Dusk Mykonos Duvet Cover 200 TC Cotton White
Price: £64 (£35 - double)

dusk.com

4. Anthropologie Lucretia Jacquard Cotton Duvet Cover

Anthropologie Lucretia Jacquard Cotton Duvet Cover
Price: £148 (double)

www.anthropologie.com

5. Soak And Sleep Pure Mulberry Silk Bedding

oak And Sleep Pure Mulberry Silk Bedding
Price: £178.50 (was £255 - double)

www.soakandsleep.com

6. H+M Linen-blend Duvet Cover Set

H+M Linen-blend duvet cover set
Price: £79.99 (double)

www2.hm.com

7. John Lewis Warm And Cosy Plain Brushed Cotton Double Duvet Cover, Merlot

John Lewis Warm & Cosy Plain Brushed Cotton Double Duvet Cover, Merlot
Price: £40 (double)

www.johnlewis.com

8. Piglet In Bed Striped Duvet Cover

Fenwick's Piglet In Bed Striped Duvet Cover
Price: £219 (king)

www.fenwick.co.uk

9. Cuddledown Cotton Percale Bedding Set

Cuddledown Cotton Percale Bedding Set
Price: £109.65 (was £129 - double)

www.cuddledown.co.uk

10. Mango Floral Design Duvet Cover

mango bedding
Price: £59.99 (king)

shop.mango.com

11. Marks and Spencer Washed Cotton Duvet Cover

m&s duvet cover
Price: £47.50 (double)

www.marksandspencer.com

12. Bed Threads 100% French Flax Linen Scalloped Pillowcases

scalloped pillowcases
Price: £72 (was 90)

uk.bedthreads.com

