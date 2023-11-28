The Best Bedding For Every Home And Budget That Will Give You The Best Night’s Sleep

With dark, cold evenings well and truly upon us, treating ourselves to some new bedding has never felt more tempting. We spend around a third of our lives in bed, so good quality bedding is well worth the investment - and integral to the quality of our slumber. A 2012 study by the US National Sleep Foundation found that 73% of us sleep better on fresh sheets (And also, that our romantic lives improve.)

Before showcasing our top choices of bedding, there are a few factors to consider. One of these is seasonality. Those who struggle to keep warm in the winter months should opt for insulating materials such as brushed cotton, fleece and flannel. For a more budget-friendly version, you can't go wrong with polyester. If, on the other hand, you find yourself tossing and turning due to being too hot, a flat sheet made of crisp cotton or linen will keep you cool throughout the night.

The White Company

Another element to consider when it comes to bedding is thread count, which literally refers to the number of threads per square inch of the sheet. The higher the thread count, the more comfortable the cotton - think dreamy hotel bedding. We would recommend aiming for a thread count of between 200 and 400, because sheets within these ranges tend to be soft and durable. The general rule is if you like to be cooler at night, choose a lower thread count (as this means you’re getting fewer threads per square inch of fabric) and if you prefer to be snug, go higher.

The beauty-conscious among us might prefer to ditch cotton altogether in favour of sleeping on silk, which can improve skin and hair hydration, and prevent fine lines and wrinkles. Meanwhile, eucalyptus sheets are extra soft and feel like you're sleeping on silk or rayon. The fabric is cool to the touch, which can be quite a relief for those who get hot when they sleep or sweat a lot.

With so many materials, colours and brands on the market, the hunt for the perfect bedding can feel like a minefield. If you don't know where to start, we've rounded up our pick of the best.