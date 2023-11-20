I’ve Found The Best Ring Doorbell Deals Yet As Prices Drop To £36 In ‘Best Ever’ Black Friday Sale

Ring has some of the most popular doorbells and cameras on the market. Since the brand's launch in 2012, Ring's accessible and convenient approach to home security have made its products a clear winner.

If you're in the market for one, we have good news. With Black Friday approaching, Ring's doorbells have now been slashed to their lowest ever price on Amazon. The Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) is currently sitting at just £49.99 - a 50% saving from the regular retail price of £99.99.

Although there are lots of Ring Doorbells on the market, the Gen 2 is one of the best - and more than 53,000 customers have left a five-star review on the Amazon product page. With features including High-Definition Video and Two Way-Talk, it's basically like having your very own bouncer for your door, who also doubles up as a handy sidekick to make life that little bit easier.

Act quickly to grab the 50%, however. According to Amazon, the deal will only be live until 11.59 pm on the 27th November.

If you're still undecided, here's our round-up of the best Black Friday Ring Doorbell deals.