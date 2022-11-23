Aldi’s Black Friday Sale Is Finally Here: Shop Everything From Hot Tubs To Laptops

It's that time of the year again, isn't it?

Black Friday 2022 deals have arrived and we have never been more excited to be enticed by slash-priced deals from an array of online shops, including Amazon, LookFantastic and, of course, Aldi.

Last year, Aldi opted out of the typical Black Friday deals, and instead decided to focus on the fact that its Specialbuys are of brilliant value all year around. But this year, the discount supermarket is coming back with a bang after its hiatus and is celebrating Black Friday 2022 in its typical discount style.

Luckily for us bargain hunters, Aldi's Black Friday sale has officially begun, with mega deals and discounts on some amazing tech products and gadgets- while stocks last. That's right, from TVs to handheld vacuums, you'll be able to grab yourself a sweet deal on a treat for yourself or for a loved one. Black Friday is the ultimate sort-your-Christmas-gifts-out opportunity, right?

So, we've done the hard work for you, and have accumulated all the best Black Friday deals that Aldi has to offer right now. Take a look below, and think of us when you purchase an absolute steal.

When is Black Friday 2022?

Black Friday 2022 will officially fall on 25 November 2022, but deals are running throughout November and will continue up until Christmas. It's one of the biggest shopping events of the year, so it's worth saving your hard-earned cash for the best deals.

What are Black Friday and Cyber Monday?

The huge event originated in America, with tech and electronic goods such as smart TVs going on sale right after Thanksgiving to entice customers to begin their Christmas shopping.