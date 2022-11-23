Aldi’s Black Friday Sale Is Finally Here: Shop Everything From Hot Tubs To Laptops

It's that time of the year again, isn't it?
Black Friday 2022 deals have arrived and we have never been more excited to be enticed by slash-priced deals from an array of online shops, including Amazon, LookFantastic and, of course, Aldi.
Last year, Aldi opted out of the typical Black Friday deals, and instead decided to focus on the fact that its Specialbuys are of brilliant value all year around. But this year, the discount supermarket is coming back with a bang after its hiatus and is celebrating Black Friday 2022 in its typical discount style.
Luckily for us bargain hunters, Aldi's Black Friday sale has officially begun, with mega deals and discounts on some amazing tech products and gadgets- while stocks last. That's right, from TVs to handheld vacuums, you'll be able to grab yourself a sweet deal on a treat for yourself or for a loved one. Black Friday is the ultimate sort-your-Christmas-gifts-out opportunity, right?
So, we've done the hard work for you, and have accumulated all the best Black Friday deals that Aldi has to offer right now. Take a look below, and think of us when you purchase an absolute steal.
SHOP: The Best Aldi Black Friday Tech Buys
1. Tefal Airfryer
Buy now
Still haven't bought that air fryer you said you would buy? Now is the perfect time as this Tefal Airfryer is discounted for Black Friday. Perfect for healthy food with less oil, especially if you're big on making meals for the whole family.
2. Revlon Hair Dryer And Volumiser Brush
Buy now
Sometimes hairstyling can be hard, but with this Revlon Hairdryer And Volumiser Brush, getting ready just got a whole lot easier. Comes with nylon pin bristles with comfortable ball tips to softly detangle hair, as well as ionic technology to leave hair smooth and shiny.
3. Intex Inflatable Hot Tub
Buy now
Keep warm this winter and treat yourself to this Intex Hot Tub perfect for any garden. Fits four people and is ideal for a chilled weekend.
4. Crane Exercise Bike
Buy now
Perfect for any skill level, this Exercise Bike by Crane is great for achieving those fitness goals. Comes with a cushioned seat, holder (for any phones, snacks, or drinks) and adjustable peddling resistance. You can also see your progress with the high-quality LCD screen display.
5. Ambiano Pink Classic Stand Mixer
Buy now
This gorgeously pink mixer is perfect for anyone who loves to bake. With eight speed levels and a swing engine head perfect for easy filling and removing of the stainless steel bowl, you'll be considering starting a cake stall at your local market in no time.
6. Medion 65" 4K QLED Smart TV
Buy now
This 65-inch TV is perfect for any home. Complete with 4K viewing meaning that you can immerse yourself in an at-home cinema experience every time you turn on the TV.
7. Medion 15.6" Notebook
Buy now
This 15.6 inch laptop by Medion has it all. With eight GB of RAM, a 512 SSD card and a 1920 x 1080px HD screen providing pin sharp display, there's no reason why you shouldn't bag one of these today.
8. Ambaino Bread Maker
Buy now
Because who doesn't love the smell of fresh bread? Treat your family to some fresh, homemade bread this Christmas. Makes three loaf sizes – 500g/750g/1000g and has 19 preset programmes.
9. Medion All In One PC
Buy now
This Medion All In One PC is perfect for either working from home or gaming. With an i3-1005G1 processor and a 23.8" HD display, this PC is the perfect addition to any office set up. It comes complete with a keyboard and mouse, too.
10. Easy Home Mini-Vacuum Cleaner
Buy now
This Easy Home Vaccum cleaner comes with a detachable battery pack, meaning you can recharge the vacuum at any time, at any plug socket in your home.
11. Medion Fitness Tracker
Buy now
Have a loved one with a New Year's resolution to stay fit? This is the perfect gift for them. This Medion Fitness Tracker comes with a 0.96" LCD display. built-in heart rate monitor, sleep monitor and pedometer.
12. Home Protector 4 HD CCTV Kit
Buy now
Make your home feel safe and secure with this Home Protector CCTV Kit that comes with two bullet and two dome 1080p HD cameras for indoor and outdoor usage. Footage can be viewed remotely via smart devices, meaning your home will be in safe hands even when you're out of the house.
13. X Rocker XH4 XR Race Gaming Headset
Buy now
Are you a gamer or do you know one? This headset is the perfect gift for any gamer this Christmas, and features over-ear for acoustic precision and immersive sound and a strong and flexible steel reinforced headband.
14. Maginon Wireless Earphones
Buy now
Love music but don't want to splash loads of cash on AirPods? These Maginon Wireless Earphones will save the day.
When is Black Friday 2022?
Black Friday 2022 will officially fall on 25 November 2022, but deals are running throughout November and will continue up until Christmas. It's one of the biggest shopping events of the year, so it's worth saving your hard-earned cash for the best deals.
What are Black Friday and Cyber Monday?
The huge event originated in America, with tech and electronic goods such as smart TVs going on sale right after Thanksgiving to entice customers to begin their Christmas shopping.
Now that it’s moved over to the UK, you’ll find massive discounts on everything, not just tech, and is the biggest event of the year for retailers. Cyber Monday continues after Black Friday and is another chance to snag a good deal before Christmas.