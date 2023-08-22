Made in Chelsea Season 26: Here’s Everything We Know So Far

But as the gang head back to SW3, what can we expect during the upcoming season of Made In Chelsea?

What will happen during Made in Chelsea season 26?

Whilst we can't confirm anything yet, we do have some hints at what might play out. When Grazia caught up with the Made In Chelsea cast recently, they revealed that there are a lot of juicy moments to come. Yasmine has teased that the drama from Corsica definitely follows them back to Chelsea, telling Grazia, 'When we got back to London we started filming the new series shortly after, and the fallout from Corsica is even more savage.' Olivia even confirmed to Grazia that will be plenty more dramatic dinner parties like the ones in Corsica. Count us in!

Is there a Made In Chelsea season 26 trailer?

Not a trailer per-say, but E4 have released an exclusive teaser. After the teaser, it's obvious during season 26 the storylines will follow on from Corsica. Robbie Mullett and Joel Mignottwill be delving more into polyamorous relationships. Maeva D’Ascanioand James Taylor will start planning their winter wedding.Also, Harvey and Willow's budding relationship is on the rocks and Inga, Sam and Yasmine will have another showdown.

Which cast members will be returning for Made In Chelsea season 26?

The storylines for many of the Made in Chelsea cast were left rather open after the Corsica season so we're sure many of main group will return for season 26.

During the teaser we can see that Yasmine and Sam will be be back to face the elephant in the room regarding their future together, and how this fairs with Inga and Tristan.

Robbie and Joel continue to grapple over their feeling for Corsica guest star Geronimo Mörtland try to navigate this new chapter in their relationship.

From the teasers, we also know that MIC OGTiffany Watsonmakes a comeback - with her new baby Jude! It has not yet been confirmed whether this is just a guest appearance or a full-time return to Chelsea.

Whilst there were rumours that Emily Blackwell wouldn't be returning, she has confirmed her comeback to the show after a break during the Corsica spin-off.

However, one cast member who won't be returning for season 26 is Issy Francis-Baum, who previously revealed on her Instagram Stories that she 'might be back' but is 'having a well needed break mentally and to focus on other things' for now.

Another pair who won't be returning for season 26 will be long-running Made in Chelsea cast member Ollie Locke and his husband Gareth, who have left the series in order to pursue their own Daddy Diaries show on YouTube.

When will Made In Chelsea season 26 start? When is the next episode of Made In Chelsea?

There isn't an official air date just yet. However, if we follow the timeline of 2022 when Made in Chelsea: Mallorca was the five-day summer series in August, season 24 then kicked off in October 2022 and wrapped up in December.