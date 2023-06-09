Everything You Need To Know About Made In Chelsea’s Emily Blackwell

Cast members may change on Made In Chelsea, but every season, drama is always guaranteed. (Why do you think we still love it?!) This season one of the few characters not currently caught up in their fair share of dramatics, but giving us all the cute storylines instead, is Emily Blackwell. But who is the Chelsea favourite? And who has she previously dated?

Here's everything you need to know about the reality star, all in one place.

How old is Emily Blackwell?

Emily was born on November 20, 1996 - which, if you were wondering, makes her a Scorpio. She is currently 27 years old.

When did Emily Blackwell join Made in Chelsea?

The reality star joined the show during series 12 back in 2016, when she was initially tipped to be a love interest for Alex Mytton. How times change!

What does Emily Blackwell do?

Emily was a model when she first joined Chelsea, darling. She is also linked and collaborates with sustainable swimwear brand, Bikini Bible. Emily also creates content on Youtube.

Who is Emily Blackwell dating?

Emily was dating co-star Harvey Armstrong but that ended horribly, when Emily found out that Harvey had cheated on her with someone else. She then quickly called off the relationship.

However, it seems like Emily is happy again - and that makes us happy! She went 'Instagram official' with her boyfriend Jordan Alexander - who is the managing director of a recruitment company - back in August, and since then she's been regularly sharing loved up snaps of the two of them. He's even made some cameo appearances on Made in Chelsea. This series the pair announced plans to move in together!

Whilst Emily's best friend - Miles Nazaire obviously - previously revealed that he had romantic feelings for her, nothing ever happened between the two of them and now Miles appears to be close friends with Jordan.

In the past Emily dated The Only Way Is Essex's Tom Pearce. It was also previously rumoured that Emily was dating Love Island’s Chris Hughes, after he was spotted hanging out with some of the Chelsea lot.

Who is Emily Blackwell friends with?

Emily entered Made in Chelsea as Jessica Woodley's best friend, but since Jessica left the show she's become close with Miles and Ruby Adler and outside of the show she is best friends with Lottie Moss.

Does Emily Blackwell have Youtube?

As of 2020, yes Emily has her own channel 'Emily Blackwell'. If watching her one night a week on your screen's is not enough and you want to see more of her glamorous life (including luxurious trips and cast shenanigans), you can subscribe to her channel.

What’s Emily Blackwell’s Instagram?