Made In Chelsea Fans Are Convinced Ruby Adler Is Still In Love With Miles Nazaire

I think we can all agree, this will they/ won't they saga between Ruby Adler and Miles Nazaire has been going on forever. On this week's Made In Chelsea, Miles introduced a new love interest, Ella May Ding, to the Kings Roaders. Upon her entrance to the scene, Ruby was suddenly very interested in their romance, and it has fans convinced that she is still in love with Miles.

If you think you’ve seen Ella on your TV screens before, you would be correct. You probably recognise her from Married at First Sight Australia 2020, where she was matched with financial advisor Mitchell Aunaud. As you've probably gleaned from her appearance on MIC with Miles, they didn't quite work out.

So here she is now, galavanting around Chelsea with resident playboy Miles. But the hardest part to watch? For fans, it's how much Ruby seems to still love with Miles. From dropping hints in Miles' ear about how much Ella is infatuated with him to relaying candid conversations she's had with the MIC newbie, fans have dubbed it ‘shit stirring’ online. Yikes.

' [ Ella ] would probably move here for you,' Ruby told Miles. 'She would move to the other side of the world to pursue this.’ Considering they have only been speaking for a few weeks, this obviously took Miles by surprise - and not in a good way. When it comes to Miles, we all know he runs when he starts to feel like a romance is getting too serious. After speaking with Ruby he voiced that he's starting to 'feel the pressure.' Emily called it the classic Miles 'back away'.

Now, fans are blaming Ruby for egging him on, assuming she must still be into him herself. But given their history, isn't it slightly more complex than just 'shit stirring'? Their on-and off- saga was a pivotal storyline for many seasons, their obvious connection never official explored as Ruby battled her relationship with Rez. Ultimately, they settled into a situationship so many of us are familiar with, and they can be the hardest to let go of.

While Ruby has denied over the last few months that she had feelings for Miles, viewers are not convinced. Especially after Verity Bowditch and Miles got flirty earlier in the year and she became fiercely protective of him - despite being with Reza. More recently they played a game of spin the bottle in the Cotswolds where producers were quick to zoom in on Ruby's gleeful face when Miles chose to kiss her.

In case you're one of the lucky ones that has never experienced it yourself, a situationship is a term for a romance that never quite makes it official or long term. This can also be viewed as more of a casual fling that is convenient for all parties - with no strings attached. There are often unresolved feelings that can linger, particularly hard to get over because how do you grieve the loss of someone who was never truly yours?

With great casual pleasure within situationships, comes great responsibility. The lines can get blurred, and those feelings will often seep in no matter how much you try to deny it. It's also difficult to hold someone accountable when they never committed to a relationship with you, meaning even if you desperately seek closure at the end of a situationship, it's awkward to ask for it.

Perhaps that's what happened with Ruby, she was never really allowed closure nor did she have much time to process her relationship with Miles while also off and on with ex-boyfriend Rez. Where us regular joes might be able to walk away from it all and never see them again, she doesn't have that privilege - running in the same social circles, and on the same show, as her ex and former situationship. So of course that makes it harder to get over someone and move past those feelings when they continue to fester and reappear with every glimmer of hope.