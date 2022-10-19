Who Is Made In Chelsea’s Willow Day? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Willow Day is a reality TV rookie, having only joined the cast of Made in Chelsea this summer when the cast took a trip to Mallorca - where she grew up. As the freelance fashion model continues her budding TV career in the new season of the show, here's what you need to know...

Who is Willow Day?

On top of being a self-confessed serial dater, Willow is a freelance fashion model and reality star who was born in the UK, raised in Alaró in Mallorca, and currently resides in Milan. She recently moved to Italy to start an internship at luxury fashion house Versace, but returns to Mallorca over the summer to enjoy all the island has to offer.

Willow has been working in the fashion industry since she was 13 years old and studied fashion at university in London.

How old is Willow Day?

Willow is 20 years old.

What is Willow Day's Instagram?

@willow _ dayyy currently boasts almost 4,500 followers and often gives glimpses into her lavish lifestyle and jet-setting adventures. She alludes to the fact she balances her time between London, Mallorca and Milan in her bio, and gives a mention to her latest employer (E4, not Versace).

Is Willow Day Dating Anybody?