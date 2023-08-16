Who Is Made In Chelsea’s Inga Valentiner?

Inga Valentiner joined the thick of the Made in Chelsea drama in 2021. She was introduced as one of Tiffany Watson's friends and it wasn't long before her relationship with co-star Sam Prince became been a hot topic. However, after fans speculated that the reality stars had parted ways, Inga recently broke her silence and confirmed that the rumours were true.

'It was a savage breakup. It was really heartbreaking. I was really sad, and it was very dramatic,' she told MailOnline.

Here's everything you need to know about this artistic King Roader, including her rocky romance with Sam.

Who is Inga Valentiner?

Inga is a London-based artist who arrived back in the UK in 2021 after living in Bali for four years. She does a lot of canvas work and has also dabbled in tattoo work for clients. She has recently started a new YouTube channel, saying, 'I can't tell you good it feels to be back.' Her first-ever vlog has amassed 2.5k views, but she hasn't posted for almost half a year.

Speaking to Grazia, she describes herself as being 'really friendly' and she previously opened up to us about exploring her sexuality on-screen.

'I found it really liberating that I could explore that attraction I have to women more. I think the whole reason behind being more fluid and open with my sexuality is that I’ve never been a fan of restrictions. This is really the only reason that I was slightly nervous about being so candid on TV, as I didn’t want people to put me in a box of being just gay or just straight. But this is 2021, now is the time for everyone to realise they can be whoever they want to be,' she said at the time.

How old is Inga Valentiner?

Inga is 30 years old.

Does Inga Valentiner have Instagram?

But of course darling, her personal Instagram @inga.valentiner has a following of 86k to date. She also has a separate artist page where you can see all her wonderful creations @valentiner.studio.

Inga is now single following her very recent break-up from Sam Prince.

The pair - who have had their fair share of ups and downs - parted ways in scenes filmed for the latest series of MIC, where the Londoners traded Chelsea for Corsica.

Within days of their relationship ending - and Sam crying over losing his 'dream girl' - he moved on by kissing Yasmine Zweegers.

Speaking about the split being aired, Inga told MailOnline, 'You go through a break-up… you go through all those things and then you move on but when it comes out everyone is talking about it again and you have to relive it.

'It is bizarre to watch these quite sad events in your life happen again... it is weird to watch you break up with someone and watch the sadness.'

Before they called it quits, Sam claimed he wanted to propose to Inga but confessed he was acting on 'impulse'.

Inga and Sam first struck up a romance in 2022 but split several months later after Inga felt 'suffocated'.

But in October last year, they revealed they had rekindled their romance, with Sam telling OK! why a second shot was different from the first.

'I’ve grown up a bit. I’ve decided what I really want. I wanted Inga to be my girlfriend. I think I was super-lost – it’s in no way an excuse, but it happened. I made mistakes and I treated her badly.

'And spending time away from each other made me realise how special our relationship was. I took it for granted at the start. And I’m not doing anything wrong to jeopardise that ever again,' he said.

When Inga arrived in series 21, she reconnected with Miles Nazaire and Julius Cowdrey. A tiny bit awkward, as she has history with both Julius and Miles, who were both single (and looked delighted to see Inga). She told Grazia at the time, 'It was definitely strange walking in and seeing both Miles and Julius together, considering that I've had a little bit of history with both of them, and also hadn't seen either them in so long.'

Julius and Inga met in Bali several years ago and shared a kiss - but she told us they hadn't been in touch since. Meanwhile, Inga met Miles once in 2020, but had been talking to him just before she made her Made in Chelsea entrance. 'It had been over a year since and Miles and I had seen each other, but we had been speaking a little bit before I came on the show which definitely reignited that spark between us. And I was excited to see him again face to face,' she said.

Who are Inga Valentiner's parents?

Inga has not given too many glimpses into her family life, meaning little is known about her parents.

However, her dad did appear in a scene in Made in Chelsea when his daughter confided in him about her sexuality.

After she told him she is also interested in girls, he replied, 'I just want you to be happy Inga. As long as you're happy in yourself, who it's with is down to you.'

Inga also has two sisters, digital creator Pia and photographer Amelia. The Valentiner artistic gene is certainly strong!

While fans are often keen to know Inga's ethnicity, Googling 'Inga Valentiner ethnicity' every time Made in Chelsea airs, she has never openly spoken about it herself. The name 'Inga' has Scandinavian roots.