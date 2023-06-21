Made In Chelsea’s Yasmine Zweegers: ‘I Fell Out With Some Close Friends In Corsica’

Every Monday night at 9pm, we find ourselves scrolling aimlessly through the TV schedule in search of some drama. Yes, Love Island is on but another classic reality show has left a Chelsea sized hole in our hearts. Made In Chelseais currently on a break whilst the cast film for their summer series in Corsica- and from the sounds of it, drama is coming!

Yasmine Zweegers came onto the scene last year and in a short space of time, she has made quite the impact. Since her arrival she has been in the thick of the drama; from relationship breakdowns (remember her Bali boyfriend Guy?) to friendship fallouts. Viewers are also heavily invested in her complicated will they/won't they relationship with Miles Nazaire.

Whilst Yasmine was in the middle of the chaos in Corsica, Grazia exclusively caught up with her - and she teases an 'intense' summer series to come...

Grazia: Yas, you’ve really been through a lot this series from the end of your relationship to friendships dramas. What has been the hardest moment for you?

Yasmine: I think the hardest moment for me was having to break up with someone that moved to the UK. I really wanted to try and make it work. That for me was really hard, especially to do that on national TV. It was also the moments with Paris, Issy and Willow. Falling out with the girls was really hard.

Are you open to a new relationship? Or a holiday romance?

I’m not too sure that I would say I’m open for a relationship. I want to be single and have this time in my life to date. If I find someone, I find someone. Definitely up for a holiday romance – who doesn’t love one? Although last time, in Bali, I had a holiday romance and that didn’t turn out the best…

Viewers are heavily invested in a potential blossoming romance between you and Miles. You have always said you're just friends but is there potential? I think with Miles and I; people always think that we should be together, or we should date. We have a very strong connection and we love each other a lot. We value our friendship so much that we wouldn’t take it to a romantic level. But you never know what could happen, but I do think we will stick as friends.

CREDIT: Yasmine Zweegers

What is Miles really like off-camera?

Miles gets so much stick and honestly, he has a heart of gold and he really does support his friends. He is always there for people. He is a great guy and I think he would make an amazing boyfriend to the right girl. He’s really special to me and I have a lot of love for him. People should get to know him before they judge him because he is a great person.

Introducing Charlie Rednedge into the fold did complicate things between you and Miles - how did this effect your friendship?

I do think that when I started to date Charlie, it did make things a little weird between Miles and I which seems to be a trending theme when I’m dating a guy. I think a few things happened between me, Charlie and Miles which caused a bit of tension in our friendship, which wasn’t nice.

How has filming out in Corsica been? Anything you can tease?



Filming in Corsica has been an absolute experience. It has been a rollercoaster. If I knew what Corsica would have been like, I wouldn’t have believed it. I have learned a lot from this trip, and I think it’s going to be a big series. As a teaser for you, I have a few fall outs with some close friends, unfortunately. It’s obviously intense as it’s a small island!

Is there anyone you’ve unexpectedly bonded with in Corsica who you maybe weren’t close to before?

I didn’t know them that much before I went to Corsica, but I got really close with Robbie and Joel and I absolutely LOVE Bella. I can’t wait to hang out with her in London. But I will say that this series is very intense.

Who out of the new additions (Freddie, Mel, Bella, Imogen, Temps) have you bonded with the most?

I have bonded with Freddie. I see him as a little brother. I already knew Temps through Miles, but I’ve gotten closer to him. I’ve also gotten closer to Imogen and of course Bella. I’m not too close with Mel, I don’t know her too well, but she seems great!

What are three beauty products you can’t live without?