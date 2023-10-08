Made In Chelsea’s Tristan Phipps Opens Up On ‘Difficult’ Break Up With Olivia Bentley: ‘The Love Is Still There’

Made in Chelseareturns to our screens this week and last season we watched an emotional breakup between Tristan Phipps and Olivia Bentley. As the gang head out to Corsica, how did Tristan find being back around his ex-girlfriend?

Tristan tells Grazia, 'Sadly our relationship didn't work out but we gave it everything - Corsica was all about having fun. The trip came at the best time as Liv and I had just broken up a few weeks ago. We were living together so I had to move out and I was still searching for somewhere to live so Corsica was a great escape.'

But how did he find being around Olivia so quickly after this breakup? He explains, 'Look, it's always difficult with an ex-girlfriend and you will find out what happens during the rest of the show - but we're trying to make it as amicable as possible and we both have a lot of love and care for each other. '

Tristan continues, 'I'm probably closest to Liv out of everyone in this group - apart from Rez. I'v known her for years and we were best friends first before it developed into something more. It's difficult because the love is still there but you just try and compartmentalise it. It's definitely a work in progress - our breakup is something I've slowly come to terms with.'

Olivia and Tristan have had a very rocky on-and-off relationship over the last few years. After originally getting into a relationship in 2020 the pair split after a year and then got back together in 2022. Things seemed to be looking good for the pair after moving in together but after a series of disagreements the pair ended their relationship for good in May. But is this truly the end of the Liv and Tristan love story? Tristan replies, 'Never say never - but sometimes say never. I feel like we both gave the relationship our best but sometimes the best thing for each person is to walk away.' .

The reality star explains that watching the show only brings resolved feelings back. 'I've been on the show for six years but there is still a level of discomfort watching a break up play out on screen,' Tristan says. He admits,' When you love someone and it's raw - it hurts. I'm probably better at managing the fall out but I'm a very emotional person.'

He continues, 'Watching it back does bring emotions back up which is why I try to distance myself especially when I know it's a tough episode. You take steps forward and watching it can often put you back into that negative headspace. I've lived it - I don't need to watch it again. It's a very emotional and sensitive part of my life that I don't need to dive back into.'

In a now deleted Made in Chelsea: Corsica trailer, Tristan was spotted kissing his co-star Yasmine Zweegers which created a stir on social media. The Instagram comments were flooded with hate towards Yasmine for her actions, but Tristan insists we haven't seen the full story.

He says, 'It's tough because people always make judgements from snapshots. That was like a one minute trailer and people already think they've got things figured out - that's not the case. Theres a lot more that goes on behind closed doors and off-camera that people aren't aware of. 'Tristan continues, 'I think once people watch the series they will see the full picture and maybe have some empathy towards the situation. Life is complicated and we're just humans trying to figure it out - there was no malicious intent there.'

When quizzed if there will be a dramatic showdown between Olivia and Yasmine in Corsica, Tristan remains coy, 'If you know Made In Chelsea you can only imagine what's to come. Some people weren't best pleased about us - but stay tuned for all those reactions.'