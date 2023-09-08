Who Is Geronimo Mörtl? – Made In Chelsea: Corsica’s New Cast Member

Made In Chelsea is nearly back on our screens for another helping of drama.Made In Chelsea: Corsicais on the horizon and we are extremly excited. In an exclusive interview with Grazia, Imogen Bloom teased a crazy few episodes ahead. She said: 'There has been plenty of drama in Corsica, watch this space – sh*t is about to hit the fan!'

Last season we left off with Olivia Bentley and Tristan Phipps breaking up and Yasmine Zweegers and Miles Nazaire not seeing eye-to-eye. If bringing this drama to Corsica wasn't enough, we also have two new cast members joining the gang. Enter: Geronimo Mörtl and his best friendJane Aubrun-Mautin. These two new additions are here to bring the heat to Corsica!

Credit: Channel 4

Who is Geronimo Mörtl?

Geronimo Mörtl is a model and student who was born in Trinidad and Tobago but now lives in Paris. He is a self-confessed flirt and partier. According to Channel 4, Geronimo is bisexual and loves boys and girls equally, and when he wants someone he will do everything in his power to get them.

Geronimo is no stranger to reality TV, he also featured in French reality show La Villa alongside Jane this year. The show has a Love Island vibe, with a twist. The synopsis of the show reads, 'Former reality TV contestants searching for a soul mate find themselves in a luxurious villa in which they are regularly offered anonymous singles.' So, if the show is anything like Love Island, Geronimo will surely shake things up in Corsica.

How old is Geronimo Mörtl?

Geronimo is 22-years-old, making him one of the youngest cast members.

What is Geronimo Mörtl's Instagram?

Geronimo's Instagram is @geronimomrl. He currently has 43.4k followers and you can follow him for travel content and trendy fashion fits.

Who else will be in the cast of Made in Chelsea: Corsica?

As well as the two new faces, there are some iconic returning cast members for Made in Chelsea: Corsica.Getting stuck into the drama is Olivia Bentley, Tristan Phipps, Sam Prince, Inga Valentiner, Miles Nazaire, Reza Amiri-Garroussi, Bella Sharpe, Ruby Adler, Harvey Armstrong,Imogen Bloom, Robbie Mullett, Joel Mignott, Willow Day, Yasmine Zweegers,Freddie Knatchbull and David ‘Temps’ Templer.

There are also some classic Chelsea characters we won't see out in sunny Corsica. Emily Blackwell and Issy Francis-Baum have both bowed out of the dramatic summer special. Emily is set to return for the next season of Made In Chelsea whilst Issy's future on the show is uncertain. Ollie Lockeand his husband Gareth, who are expecting twins via surrogate, have actually left the show for good. The couple have now launched their own YouTube show 'Our Daddy Diaries' to document their parenthood journey.

When does Made In Chelsea: Corsica air?