Who Is Made In Chelsea’s Miles Nazaire? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

Chelsea boy Miles Nazaire joined the series back in 2018. Since then he's established himself as a Made in Chelsea fave. He's also the stuff that relationship nightmares are made of, but more on that later.

Last series in Mallorca, Miles was the centre of many storylines; including a budding romance with newbie Isabella Francis-Baum and also trying to figure out his romantic feelings towards BFF Emily Blackwell.

He opened up to Grazia about maintaining a relationship on the show. 'There is huge pressure with starting a relationship, not only on the show, but in the house: you've got all eyes on you,' he told Grazia. 'And also, everyone's opinion is just going to bounce around - some people aren't going to like it, and some people will. And then people take comments and change them. It's constantly a battle, and it's sometimes very hard to actually focus on the person that you're with.' Last series we were left with a cliffhanger between Ruby and Miles, with a date said to be on the cards. Let's see if they have handled the pressure of maintaining a slightly controversial relationship on the Chelsea scene.

We certainly miss having Miles on our screens. As we wait for the new MIC series, here's everything else you need to know about the heartbreaker.

Who is Miles Nazaire?

Miles joined the cast of Made In Chelsea in 2018. He has his own YouTube channel called Extra Miles about lifestyle, fitness, food and occasionally answering MIC burning questions.

It makes sense Miles is on TV, as he graduated from the Brit School in 2014 with a degree in Broadcast Digital Communications. (You know, the Croydon school that Adele, Jessie J, Katy B, Amy Winehouse, Rizzle Kicks and Leona Lewis all attended.)

He’s also half-French, coming from an artistic family: his mother, Victoria, is a sculptor and his dad, Jacques is a musician and painter, who founded the Artpeggios Music and Art School.

While he used to work for Knickerbocker TV and M.N pictures – and have his own music production label called NuffSaid – it appears his current job is being an Instagram star and appearing on Made In Chelsea.

What is his Instagram?

Want to see Miles on your timeline, too? His Insta is @milesjnazaire. He currently has a nice 300k followers.

How old is Miles Nazaire?

Miles is 26 - he was born on 12 December 1995. (That makes him a Sagittarius.)

Is Miles Nazaire dating anyone?

It appears Miles is now single but he was been flirting with newbie Isabella Francis-Baum in Mallorca. Also, it was recently announced that Ella May Ding ( yes, from Married at First Sight Australia) will be joining as a new love interest for him in the upcoming series.

Any fans of Made in Chelsea will know that Miles most tumultuous relationship was with Maeva D’Ascanio - but she's now engaged with his old best friend, James Taylor (needless to say, they are no longer best buds).However, Maeva and Miles have been friendly at times, much to the annoyance of James.

On previous series we followed his brief fling with Inga Valentina - but soon after he confessed his feelings to Zara McDermott's BFF, Ruby Adler. Ruby had only just split from ex-boyfriend Reza, so fans were surprised when they admitted they were more than friends with A LOT of last year's drama revolving around the love triangle between Miles, Reza and Ruby.

Miles Nazaire Celebs Go Dating

In January 2022 Miles appeared alongside the likes of Ulrika Jonsson and MAFS UK's Nikita Jasmin on Celebs Go Dating. It was the first series with the celebs back in the wild after two Covid-friendly series, and while Miles made a good impression on his dates (he's MiC's resident lothario, what would you expect?) in true CGD style it was fellow celebrity, TOWIE's Chloe Brockett, who he had the most connection with.

'As soon as I met him, TOWIE girls Chloe Meadows and Courtney Green said, "Oh, he's such a player, he’s such a bad boy" but I just don't see it,' she said at the time.