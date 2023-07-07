Ollie Locke-Locke: Is He Still On Made In Chelsea?

Honorary King of Chelsea Ollie Locke-Locke has never been able to stray too far from his SW3 roots – and the famous reality show set there.

Glossy-maned, Union Jack fanatic Ollie was one of Made in Chelsea’s original cast members when the show began in 2011. He first called it a day after five series back in 2013 but returned two years later, delighting fans with his comeback. And even his second departure in 2018 was only a temporary goodbye, as before we knew it, he was back on our screens in 2020 and has remained there ever since.

Ollie has had several poignant milestones play out for E4 viewers, including coming out as bisexual and later down the line, gay. When he tied the knot to husband Gareth – who funnily enough shares the same surname, Locke – in 2020, they became the first couple to say ‘I do’ on the show, exchanging vows in an emotional ceremony at The National History Museum.

As Ollie and Gareth prepare to become fathers after their well-publicised fertility journey, here is everything you need to know about the OG Made in Chelsea icon.

Ollie Locke-Locke's Fertility Journey

Ollie and Gareth have been open about their parenthood journey and the hardships they have faced, including several failed attempts at IVF.

During an episode of Made in Chelsea last year, the couple detailed their heartbreak after their surrogate miscarried.

‘We just can’t believe it’s happened again,’ Ollie said, while Gareth added, ‘This is our third time. Every time it’s like, “Oh well, next time surely it’s going to happen”.

‘It feels like every time you’re going to have to redo it, it just feels like it’s a bit, a step further away.’

But in February, it was finally some good news for the hopeful parents, as they announced they are expecting twins – one girl and a boy - via a surrogate. As the months have gone on, they have been keeping their supportive followers up to date, with the latest news reading, ‘30 weeks!! We love you @bex7ward you are forever our biggest superstar and we can’t wait to meet you babies! Your daddies already love you more than you could ever know!! Xxxx’

Will Ollie appear on Celebrity Save Our Sperm?

Yes! He is teaming up with comedian Russell Kane and radio DJ Melvin Odoom as the cameras follow them on their journey to improve their reproductive health. It airs on Channel 4 on Thursday, July 13 at 10pm.

Ollie said of the project, 'We were in a position to show men across the country that it’s not just females that struggle with fertility, but men and their lifestyles are very much a part of the struggles of miscarriage and fertility.'

How old is he?

Ollie is 36. He was born on 20 March 1987 and grew up in Southampton, where he went to Embley Park School, and then moved to London.

Is he on Instagram?

Of course he is. You can find him via @ollielockeworld, here.

What else has he done?

Ollie was one of the first members of the cast to realise that the show could be a springboard to bigger things. In 2013, he released Laid In Chelsea, an irreverent memoir looking back at his life and the beginning of his time on the show. But the big projects emerged after his initial departure.

He appeared in Greed, Michael Winterbottom's film starring Steve Coogan and Isla Fisher, and in 2018 he released a well-received children's book titled The Islands Of Fandye, and he also co-founded the now defunct dating app, Chappy. Oh, and let's not forget his rite-of-passage stint on Celebs Go Dating in 2018.

He recently released a new children's book called The Faraway Adventures of Henry Bogget.

When Ollie started out on Made in Chelsea, he was dating Gabriella Ellis, an aspiring singer-songwriter. Later, he enjoyed a relationship with Chloe Green, heiress to the TopShop fortune. He had already identified as bisexual, but in 2016 he came out as gay, and in 2018 got engaged to his friend-turned-boyfriend Gareth. And the rest is history!

