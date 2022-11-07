Meet The New Made In Chelsea Cast Members Reported To Be Joining Soon…

Made In Chelsea has delivered the drama this season and it looks like this addition of new cast members will only heat things up. We just can't keep up with the new faces on the scene - but we have five more to get to know. From Julius Cowdrey's girlfriend to Tiffany Watson's BFF - we are in for a treat with the new cast.

Here is everything you need to know:

Who is Yasmine Zweegers?

Yasmine was recently spotted filming with the MIC crew in Bali, so we are guessing we will be seeing her on our screens soon. According to her Instagram, Yasmine is an actress and has a BA in Drama and Theatre from Goldsmiths. She is currently studying for an MA in acting Rose Bruford College. She is also a co-founder of MYZ London a luxury home wear brand. Yasmine is a bit of a social media wizz; she became an overnight sensation on TikTok in 2020 after her entertaining videos went viral. She currently has 3.8 million likes on her videos combined. Nice!

How old is Yasmine Zweegers?

Yasmine is 23 years old.

What nationality is Yasmine Zweegers?

According to her Instagram she is of Syrian and Dutch heritage.

Who does Yasmine know on Made In Chelsea?

According to The Cut, she has already made an impression on the cast and has already had a coffee date with Miles Nazaire (shock). The two have also agreed to go on a second date...

In Bali, Yasmine seems to be getting close with Issy Francis-Baum and Inga Valentier after they posted lots of glamorous pictures together on their Instagram stories. She's also good friends with Reza Amiri-Garroussi, Paris Smith and she lives next door to former MIC star Stephanie Pratt. They even have coffee dates and walk their dogs together in Battersea Park. So, really she is very much already in with the Kings Roaders.

Does Yasmine Zweegers have Instagram?

But of course! Follow her journey on @yasmine _ myz

Who is Georgia May Salamat? Is she dating Julius Cowdrey?

Georgia is a new cast member and the rumoured girlfriend of Julius Cowdrey. Well, it's not really a rumour - it looks pretty obvious. On Instagram we've noticed a very cosy video montage of them on holiday and comments from the cast point to their relationship status. Miles Nazaire even commented 'Instagram Official.' So, Willow Day really is out of the picture then...

Georgia is no stranger to TV screens - she starred on Mary Berry’s cooking show, Best Home Cook. During the pandemic, she set up the healthy eating concept The Acai Girls with her sister and they opened their first deli in Fulham, situated next to the Ride Republic spinning studio, where Julius Cowdrey runs classes. So that explains how they met then...

How old is Georgia May Salamat ?

Georgia is 27 years old.

Who does Georgia May Salamat know on Made In Chelsea?

According to the publication, she used to be very close to Jamie Laing, Alex Mytton, and Proudlock back in the OG days. In the present she is friendly with Miles, Emily Blackwell, Tristan Phipps, and Verity Bowditch. Of course, Julius but we're guessing we will see this play out on the show.

Does Georgia May Salamat have Instagram?

Yes! To keep up with her glamorous active lifestyle; follow her on @georgiamaysalamat

Who is Charlie Wicks?

New boy Charlie told The Cut that he 'always finds himself in the centre of the drama.' So, will we have someone else as dramatic as Maeva? Time will tell...

Charlie is a trader in London but is based in Fulham. He is joining the show following a difficult break-up last year. So, perhaps some new couples will be formed upon his arrival? He admits to the publication that the end of that relationship has caused him to become a “yes man” and take every opportunity life throws at him. He also has an interesting claim to fame as his father is Steve Wicks. He was a professional footballer who played for Queen Park Rangers and captained Chelsea Football Club back in the ’70s and ’80s.

How old is Charlie?

Charlie is 27 years old.

Does Charlie Wicks have Instagram?

Yes he does. Currently he has quite a small following, but that is sure to shoot up after he appears on the show.

Who is Lily Ludovici Gray? Is she Tiffany Watson's friend?

New girl Lilly has strong Made In Chelsea connections with cast members both past and present. She was most recently a bridesmaid at Tiffany Watson’s wedding. Dedicated fans may also remember Lily making a brief appearance on the show in series 10 when she threatened to come between Tiffany’s sister, Lucy Watson and her boyfriend, James Dunmore. It looks like they have put that drama behind them as she was with the Watsons in Saint-Tropez for Tiff's hen do.

In her Instagram bio she has her location as 'Bali/London' suggesting she goes back and forth between the two. What a life! She states on Instagram that she runs the social media for a brand called Rhodes Skincare. Lilly is also a London based photographer and takes stunning portrait images.

How old is Lily Ludovici Gray?

Lily is 29 years old.

Who else does Lily know on Made In Chelsea?

According to The Cut, Lily was also close friends with Inga but fell out over her romance with Sam Prince. Could there be more drama between them on the horizon?

Who is Angus De Kirby?

Angus was first introduced on the show last week when he came to meet Paris and Robbie Mullet for lunch. But who is he? Angus is a fashion designer and launched his self-named fashion brand during the pandemic. He has had a lot of success and his designs have been worn by stars such as Paris Hilton.

He describes himself to the Cut as 'pompous, judgmental, and kind.' He also admitted that 'when he first meets people, he judges them on their clothing choices, general appearance, and how well spoken they are.' He explained that his dry sense of humour has often landed him in hot water. So, he will definitely bring the drama then. Perhaps Maeva will meet her match...

How old is Angus De Kirby?

Angus is 26 years old.

Does Angus De Kirby have Instagram?