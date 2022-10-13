Meet Issy Francis-Baum, Made In Chelsea’s New Recruit

Made in Chelsea is nearly back! Yes, on Monday 17 October we will be reunited with the Kings Roaders. After a dramatic summer in Mallorca the gang are back on home soil. Old faces will be making a return including Maeva D'Ascanio, Ruby Adler and Sam Prince. However, we will also be waving hello to some new faces. Enter: Issy Francis-Baum. Issy is the ultimate cool girl and joined the group in Mallorca for the summer series. She had a budding romance with Miles Naziere (which of course Maeva had a lot to say about) but will the flirtation continue now they are back in Chelsea?

Who is Issy Francis-Baum?

Issy is a part time student and model. She’s been signed as a model since 2019 and has worked with loads of well-known brands, as well as featuring on an ad in Times Square, and in stores across the US. She was scouted by IMM Models and since then has worked with names such as Urban Outfitters, ASOS, NARS and Tanologist.

Issy is currently at Manchester Met, studying fashion promotion. According to her LinkedIn, she started the degree last year, and should graduate in 2024. Apparently her modelling career is what piqued her interest about the behind the scenes of fashion.

How old is Issy Francis-Baum?

Issy is 20 years old - she is currently the youngest member on the cast.

Where is Issy Francis-Baum from?

Issy is actually not from Chelsea or even South West London. She describes herself as 'East London born and bred' and is originally from Hackney.

Are Issy Francis-Baum and Miles Nazaire together?

Only time will tell! The pair were flirting a lot and kissed in Mallorca. The new series will reveal if their romance has blossomed further.

Does Issy Francis-Baum have Instagram?

Sorry but Issy’s Instagram is just a straight up vibe. She’s giving Y2k girl with an edgy twist. Looking at any of her pictures you can just tell that she is a fashion student every outfit is 10/10! Follow her Instagram @issy.fbb

If Instagram is just not enough she also has an even cooler TikTok account. Her videos have had over 2million likes! One of her most liked TikToks says she used to date someone who’s now a big time rapper.

We did some digging and think her famous ex is rapper Central Cee - when TikTok viewers suggested he might be her ex, she hinted at him, by pinning a comment that says, 'Is he 23 by any chance?'. 23 is the name of Central Cee's second mixtape.