Made In Chelsea’s Olivia Bentley: Everything You Need To Know

She's one of the longest serving cast members of Made in Chelsea - joining the show in 2016 - but that doesn't mean that Olivia Bentley has faded into the background. On the contrary, every series Liv is consistently a main character, bringing drama, sexy innuendos and dating advice to the fore.

Olivia Bentley entered the scene as a nude photographer and has transformed into a full-blown, champagne sipping, ‘dahling’ Made In Chelsea-ite we can’t get enough of.

That's why we've done a deep dive into Liv - honestly it was our pleasure - and found all the answers to the questions you're asking about her.

What does Olivia Bentley do?

Following a career as a nude photographer, after joining Made in Chelsea, Liv began to embrace the reality star/influencer lifestyle.

In 2022, Liv - and celebrity make-up artist Bella Campbell - set up JOMO (short for the Joy Of Missing Out), a sexual wellness company that sells CBD oils and lubes.

When did Olivia Bentley join Made in Chelsea?

Liv joined Made in Chelsea in 2016 for series eleven, immediately making a splash when she was caught up in a love triangle between Francis Boulle (remember him?) and Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo.

What is Olivia Bentley's net worth?

It's almost a requirement that you have to be wealthy in order to appear on Made in Chelsea. Luckily Liv more than meets that requirement being worth around £1.1 million!

Who is Olivia Bentley's family? Is she related to the chap behind Bentley Motors?

Liv's parents are Kate and Keven Bentley and have actually appeared on Made in Chelsea multiple times. She has three sisters: an older sister called Kinvara and two younger sisters called Athena and Cordelia.

Liv claims to be the great-great-great granddaughter of the founder of Bentley Motors, however the brand has denied this, which is pretty hurtful if she is actually a family member.

Where did Olivia Bentley go to school?

Liv went to school at the £28,000-a-year Bradfield College, a boarding school in Berkshire.

How old is Olivia Bentley?

Her birthday is on 26 August, so she's a Virgo. She was born in 1995, so is currently 27.

Does Olivia Bentley have alopecia?

Yes. Olivia has been candid about her struggle with hairloss, and she even spoke about it with Grazia.

'I was only ever self-conscious about it when I was younger,’ she says. ‘And then through the years, I sort of just got on with it and sort of accepted it. But when I was younger, it was harder because I remember having boyfriends. And they'd say like comments or I’d always be clipping in extensions.’

What reality shows as Olivia Bentley appeared on?

In addition to Made in Chelsea, in 2020 Liv appeared on Celebs Go Dating, seeing the wisdom of Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson when it came to relationships.

Who is Olivia Bentley dating?

Across her seven years on Made in Chelsea, Liv has been linked to a number of handsome men, most recently Tristan Phipps, but she's currently single.

Oliva Bentley and Tristan Phipps

Ah Olivia and Tristan! We were really rooting for those two crazy kids, but six weeks ago they called it quits - and for good this time. Tristan has even seemingly moved on, sharing a kiss with Made in Chelsea newbie Yasmine Zweegers whilst in Corsica.

The pair previously broke up back in June, but were soon back together, with Tristan evening moving into Liv's place.

Olivia Bentley and Digby Edgley

Prior to Tristan, Olivia was dating fellow co-star Digby Edgley and they were very much in love (except when they, ahem, weren't: this was very much an on-off affair). However, things move fast in the borough of Chelsea, and the couple weren't able to make it last.

Olivia Bentley and Fredrik Ferrier

Liv previously dating Fredrik Ferrier. However, Fred crossed Liv's boundaries by texting his friends about Mimi Bouchard saying 'Who is that girl, she's cute?' Uh oh.

Despite a messy break-up the pair remained amicable, some may even say friends...

Olivia Bentley and Francis Boulle

When she first joined Made in Chelsea, Liv began dating Francis Boulle, but things disintegrated into baring blue ticks on Whatsapp and nothingness. Classic!

Olivia Bentley and Sam Thompson

Remember when Liv ruffled Tiffany Watson's feathers in series 11 by announcing that she used to sleep with Sam Thompson - Tiff's then bf. As she aptly put it, 'we used to bonk!'

Olivia Bentley and Demi Sims

Liv was also previously linked to TOWIE's Demi Sims. That was, of course, before the coronavirus pandemic happened. At the time she told Hello! Magazine, 'I met this girl while I was out with friends and she invited me for a drink. Everyone is so quick to say no [to this kind of a dalliance], so I thought I'd just see. I decided it wasn't for me and that I'm not that way inclined.'

Olivia Bentley and Joshua Ritchie

Josh Ritchie starred on Celebs Go Dating at the same time as Liv and the pair - who were friends before the show - were romantically linked.

Liv was quick to shut down those rumours at the time though telling Grazia, 'Obviously now I'm not dating anyone because I'm stuck in my house for three months. Yeah, we do like each other. I don't really know how to explain it - I don't personally think we will end up in a relationship together.’

Which Made in Chelsea cast members is Olivia Bentley friends with?

Olivia Bentley and Julius Cowdrey

Liv and Julius Cowdrey used to be inseparable (and Julius was first introduced to the wonderful world of Chelsea by Liv) but things have since turned incredibly sour. Julius previously said mean stuff about Liv and hinted that she was 'easy' (NOT OKAY).

By season 21 however, the pair had seemingly squashed all their issues. They are not exactly best friends but they are not enemies anymore either.

Olivia Bentley and Verity Bowditch

Going in the opposite direction is Liv's friendship with Verity Bowditch. Previously the pair were practically enemies, competing over Tristan Phipps, but now all seems well between them and Liv regularly posts gushing tributes to her pal on Instagram.

Olivia Bentley and Miles Nazaire

Liv and Miles Nazaire have been friends for years. Despite persistent rumours of them being a couple, Olivia has always maintained that they're just really good friends.

What's Olivia's Instagram?