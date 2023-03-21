Made In Chelsea: Meet The New Cast Member Freddy Knatchbull – Who Has Royal Links

As ever, a new series brings new cast members - and this new recruit is a very intriguing addition to the group. SW3 is about to land a brand new bachelor in the form of Freddy Knatchbull - and Chelsea's fresh face has very close links to the British monarchy.

Who is Freddy Knatchbull?

Freddy Knatchbull is the newest Made In Chelsea recruit, and is a student and model - he is currently signed to Select Model London. He was reportedly scouted while walking down London's Oxford Street. Freddy is a good friend of fellow model Joel Mignott, which is how he had ended up on the show. Freddy has reportedly vowed to cause some chaos when he premiers in the upcoming series so, let's get ready for the drama!

Joel & Freddy

Who are Freddy Knatchbull's parents?

Freddy is the son of Curzon Cinemas CEO Philip Knatchbull (grandson of 1st Earl Mountbatten of Burma) and his second wife, Wendy. Curzon Cinema's is the the UK's leading independent film distributor and cinema operator. His sister, Daisy Knatchbull, is a fashion designer and CEO of The Deck London – a made-to-measure tailoring house exclusively for women.

How old is Freddy Knatchbull?

Freddy is just 19 years old making him the youngest cast member on the show.

Is Freddy Knatchbull part of the Royal Family?

Well, sort of - his links are very strong. In an exclusive interview with OK!he revealed all. 'My great-grandad, Lord Mountbatten, was very "in" with the royal family.' Many will remember that Lord Mountbatten was the uncle of Prince Philip and mentor to King Charles IIIin his younger years. 'He also used to holiday with the royals all the time,' Freddy revealed.

But what does Freddy think about his links to high society? 'I've grown up in a generation that isn’t close with the monarchy any more,' he admits to the publication. 'But my aunts and uncles are still involved.' He continues, 'When I talk to my friends at uni about him [ Lord Mountbatten ] , no one knows who he is. But when I talk to my parents’ friends, they know everything about him.'

Lord Louis Mountbatten (1900 - 1979) and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales. (Photo by Susan Wood/Getty Images)

Who was Freddy Knatchbull's great-grandad Lord Mountbatten?

Louis Francis Albert Victor Nicholas Mountbatten or Lord Mountbatten was a British naval officer and colonial administrator. He was also the last English Governor General of India before it became independent and led the British against Japan in the Second World War.

Lord Louis Mountbatten went sailing in his boat, Shadow V, after retiring from his military career. He spent his summers at Classiebawn Castle in Ireland and was well-liked by locals. However, in 1979 he did not return from the day’s recreation as his boat exploded in the harbour - killing him almost instantly. Lord Mountbatten was assassinatedby a bomb planted aboard his fishing boat by members of the Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA).

Freddy has revealed to the publication that his great-grandfather had a strong influence on his upbringing and on King Charles III's as a young boy. According to many royal biographies, they fondly reffered to each other as 'Honorary Grandfather' and 'Honorary Grandson.'

Was Lord Mountbatten related to Queen Elizabeth II?

Yes. As with many members of the royal family, Louis Mountbatten was related to both Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth II. A great-grandson of Queen Victoria, he was a second cousin of the Queen's as well as Prince Philip's uncle. Philip's mother, Princess Alice of Battenberg, was Louis's sister. So, this does mean Freddy has familial links to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Does Freddy Knatchbull have Instagram?

But of course! He currently has quite a small following but that is sure to change after his debut on Made In Chelsea. Follow him @freddyknatchbull.

Does Freddy Knatcbull have a girlfriend?

Freddy is currently single but his previous girlfriend was reportedly 18-year-old Tatler cover girl Delphi Primrose. She is the daughter of Lord Dalmeny, British aristocrat and the chairman of Sotheby's.

Was Lord Mountbatten depicted in The Crown? Has Freddy Watched It?

Yes. The Crown fans will remember that Lord Mountbatten was depicted in the hit Netflix series played by Greg Wise in Seasons 1 and 2, and by Charles Dance in Seasons 3 and 4. Freddy has admitted that he hasn't watched the series yet. He tells the publication, 'I know that The Crown features members of my family but I couldn’t comment on their portrayal as I haven’t seen the series. Definitely one for the list though.'